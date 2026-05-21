Washington's Pristine State Park On Two Lakes Is An Underrated Mountain Gem To Camp And Fish
For anyone who craves untouched wilderness landscapes, the Pacific Northwest awaits. Head into the foothills of the Cascade Range in Washington state to spend time amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. However, since most eager explorers are making their way to hotspots like Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest or Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, this leaves another outdoor haven completely off the radar. Sitting east of the Cascades is Conconully State Park, where herds of deer and flocks of geese roam amidst swaying willow trees. With few crowds and easy access to the great outdoors, Conconully State Park has a lot to offer.
Every which way you turn, mountains tower over the horizon. Blanketed in swaths of pine forests, the steep slopes of Tiffany Mountain loom in the foreground, while the snow-capped ridges of Big Craggy Peak create a scenic alpine backdrop. Babbling creeks carve their way through groves of trees, while grassy fields stretch outwards to meet the forested foothills. Visitors will feel as though they have entered a pristine paradise. Clinging to the edge of the state park is the teensy town of Conconully, which is almost a five-hour drive from Seattle. This lengthy travel distance from Washington's capital compared to other parks is probably why Conconully State Park doesn't see as many visitors. The Seattle Times even included it in a ranking of Washington's most underrated state parks.
The best part is, Conconully State Park straddles two different bodies of water — Conconully Reservoir and Salmon Lake (which is actually also a reservoir). This means there is plenty of space for scenic lakefront picnics, while anglers will have twice the amount of real estate for fishing. Keen campers can pitch a tent to sleep amidst Conconully's idyllic landscape. "Nice campground and great fishing. What's not to like?" says a previous visitor.
Enjoy waterfront fun at Conconully State Park, Washington
With two lakes right next to each other, relaxing by the waterfront will be the order of the day at Conconully State Park. Bring kayaks or canoes to launch across the calm surface and paddle around the shoreline, with the looming silhouettes of the surrounding mountain ranges setting a tranquil scene. A floating dock on the lake is a perfect spot to cannonball into the water for a refreshing swim. There's also a playground tucked between the trees for families to keep their children occupied.
Fishing spots are available at both Conconully Reservoir and Salmon Lake, with flat, grassy banks stretching outwards along the lakeshores. Bring a lawn chair to sit back with your rods and hope for a nibble. Boaters can also use the ramps to sail around the lake in search of a good deepwater fishing spot. Salmon, rainbow trout, and bass ply the lake's depths, and picnic tables with grills amidst tree-shaded lawns mean you can cook up a fish dinner after reeling in your catch. Benches on the floating dock are also a great spot to cast a line while gazing out at the mountain scenery. "The [lakes] are stunning to look at and even better to boat and fish in," says a previous visitor.
Since several previous visitors have noted that the state park doesn't receive any cell service, travelers don't have to worry about bothersome text messages and phone calls. "If you're looking to disconnect, this is the place," a previous traveler writes. Nestled amidst the refreshing embrace of the shady woodlands, not to mention the dazzling blue waters of the lakes, Conconully State Park is certainly a pristine oasis. Find similar landscapes in nearby Pateros, where five riverfront parks are packed with exciting outdoor activities.
Camping and dining around Conconully State Park, Washington
Poised on the edge of such scenic wilderness, it only makes sense to spend the night camping. Park your motorhome at the edge of the lake so you can wake up to mountain views, or pitch a tent on the grassy fields between gnarled, swaying willow trees where grazing deer will keep you company. The campground at Conconully Reservoir offers both tent and motorhome sites, while the campground at Salmon Lake is for motorhomes only. "Such a great place to camp and so beautiful," says a previous visitor.
If you're not a fan of sleeping in a tent, fear not. Log cabin rentals mean you can enjoy the call of the wild without giving up a comfortable bed. Featuring a sheltered porch and a gravel lawn with a private picnic table, cabin campers can sit back, relax, and gaze out at the dramatic slopes silhouetted against the lake. Meanwhile, just a short drive from the state park is Liar's Cove Resort, a camping community where you can also fish and paddle around Conconully Reservoir. Choose from tent or motorhome sites, or upscale cottages with spacious rooms and even a kitchenette.
When hunger strikes, head into downtown Conconully to refuel. A rustic wooden exterior welcomes weary travelers to the Sit 'n Bull Saloon & Cafe. "Best food in town, love the people there," says a previous customer. Hungry campers can grab a breakfast burrito or French toast, while lunch and dinner options include cheeseburgers, prime rib, and even margaritas. For tasty pizzas, stop by the Tamarack Saloon, which is "always a good time," according to a previous customer. Next, make your way to Republic, Washington's scenic getaway with forest trails and fossil beds, or head to Ross Lake for stunning views and camping.