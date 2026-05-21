Washington's Pristine State Park On Two Lakes Is An Underrated Mountain Gem To Camp And Fish

For anyone who craves untouched wilderness landscapes, the Pacific Northwest awaits. Head into the foothills of the Cascade Range in Washington state to spend time amidst breathtaking mountain scenery. However, since most eager explorers are making their way to hotspots like Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest or Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, this leaves another outdoor haven completely off the radar. Sitting east of the Cascades is Conconully State Park, where herds of deer and flocks of geese roam amidst swaying willow trees. With few crowds and easy access to the great outdoors, Conconully State Park has a lot to offer.

Every which way you turn, mountains tower over the horizon. Blanketed in swaths of pine forests, the steep slopes of Tiffany Mountain loom in the foreground, while the snow-capped ridges of Big Craggy Peak create a scenic alpine backdrop. Babbling creeks carve their way through groves of trees, while grassy fields stretch outwards to meet the forested foothills. Visitors will feel as though they have entered a pristine paradise. Clinging to the edge of the state park is the teensy town of Conconully, which is almost a five-hour drive from Seattle. This lengthy travel distance from Washington's capital compared to other parks is probably why Conconully State Park doesn't see as many visitors. The Seattle Times even included it in a ranking of Washington's most underrated state parks.

The best part is, Conconully State Park straddles two different bodies of water — Conconully Reservoir and Salmon Lake (which is actually also a reservoir). This means there is plenty of space for scenic lakefront picnics, while anglers will have twice the amount of real estate for fishing. Keen campers can pitch a tent to sleep amidst Conconully's idyllic landscape. "Nice campground and great fishing. What's not to like?" says a previous visitor.