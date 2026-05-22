'I Won't Travel Without It' - Amazon's Best-Selling Camping Pillow Is Compact And Comfy
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When it comes to camping, small comforts can make a big difference. And a quality camping pillow can be a great small comfort. On Amazon, the best-selling camping pillow comes from budget travel brand Hikenture and it costs $22.99 at time of writing. With over 10,700 reviews and a 4.5-star average, it's a clear favorite among Amazon shoppers.
Available in four colors (black, gray, green, and blue), the Hikenture Camping Pillow is an inflatable pillow consisting of a TPU bladder and a removable, washable cotton cover. When deflated, it's small and lightweight, easy to pack down compactly and add to a backpack without adding much extra weight. One Amazon reviewer calls it "an outstanding inflatable pillow for its size and price," adding, "One of the best features of this pillow is how lightweight and portable it is. It packs down to a tiny size, making it easy to carry along with all your other camping gear."
What reviewers say about the Hikenture camping pillow
Overall, the reviews are positive, with reviewers praising its compact size, comfortable cover, and affordable price. Along with camping, many use it as a neck pillow for an airplane seat. One Amazon reviewer calls it "awesome for lumbar support on a plane. Super easy to inflate/deflate for quick packing/unpacking." They add, "I won't travel without it." And when you add an item to your personal list of affordable travel essentials, that's high praise.
However, reviewers do bring up some flaws in the pillow design. Specifically, some find the airbag leaky or difficult to inflate. Others found that the airbag worked, but was noisy to move around on or simply uncomfortable. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that it "feels like a blow up pool toy," adding, "Woke up in the middle of the night with my neck feeling sore and tight and slept the rest of the night without this pillow. The ground was better than this." Outside of Amazon, you can find reviews of the camping pillow on Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram. "It really lives up to the hype," said travel YouTuber Joshua Thomas. Stocking up on camping supplies? Here are five essential Amazon camping items to bring on any trip.