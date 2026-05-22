'I Won't Travel Without It' - Amazon's Best-Selling Camping Pillow Is Compact And Comfy

Overall, the reviews are positive, with reviewers praising its compact size, comfortable cover, and affordable price. Along with camping, many use it as a neck pillow for an airplane seat. One Amazon reviewer calls it "awesome for lumbar support on a plane. Super easy to inflate/deflate for quick packing/unpacking." They add, "I won't travel without it." And when you add an item to your personal list of affordable travel essentials, that's high praise.

However, reviewers do bring up some flaws in the pillow design. Specifically, some find the airbag leaky or difficult to inflate. Others found that the airbag worked, but was noisy to move around on or simply uncomfortable. One Amazon reviewer even wrote that it "feels like a blow up pool toy," adding, "Woke up in the middle of the night with my neck feeling sore and tight and slept the rest of the night without this pillow. The ground was better than this." Outside of Amazon, you can find reviews of the camping pillow on Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram. "It really lives up to the hype," said travel YouTuber Joshua Thomas. Stocking up on camping supplies? Here are five essential Amazon camping items to bring on any trip.