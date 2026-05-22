Spokane's 'Jewel Of Downtown' Is A Washington River Park With America's Largest Urban Waterfall And Rides

Seattle often takes the cake as one of Washington state's most popular destinations, but Spokane, its second-largest city, is more than worth a visit. Historic buildings, arts, culture, and sweeping mountain views all make Spokane a top travel hotspot, but where should you start? Every visit to Spokane should begin at Riverfront Park, the "jewel of downtown," according to Visit Spokane. While few other cities can say that they have a massive waterfall in the center of town, at the heart of this 100-acre park is a towering cascade, aptly named Spokane Falls, which is known as the country's largest urban waterfall. With beautiful scenery, to quirky public art, and ice skating, not to mention a fascinating past, there's no doubt that Riverfront Park is one of the most iconic green spaces in America.

After Spokane was settled in the late 1800s, the present-day park was used as a rail yard, which remained until 1974. In preparation for the upcoming Exposition '74, "The World's Fair" in Spokane, the river and the surrounding area were cleaned up. After the fair's success, which increased tourism to the city, the area was officially converted into Riverfront Park, and today it is one of the city's cornerstones. The one glimmer of the park's former life as a rail yard is its clock tower, which dates back to 1902 and is still hand-cranked once a week. From Spokane International Airport, it's around a 15-minute drive to Riverfront Park, or 25 minutes by public transportation.