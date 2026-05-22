Nepal's Best National Park Has A Lot More Than Just Mount Everest

There is, quite literally, no natural wonder that can top Mount Everest. This soaring summit caps the entire globe at over 29,000 feet above sea level, crowning the highest ridge in the Himalayas between the Tibetan Plateau to the north and the nation of Nepal to the south. What some travelers may not know is that this hulking high point has a Nepali name: Sagarmatha, which means "Goddess of the Sky." It also happens to be the name of a national park that encompasses the subpeaks, the foothills, and vast stretches of land on the Nepal side of the world's tallest mountain.

While Everest looms large overhead, the Sagarmatha National Park unfolds around it, with enough drama and biodiversity to merit World Heritage Site status. According to UNESCO, there's oodles here to enthrall would-be adventurers besides the famous peak — think ice-capped mountains trodden by snow leopards and remote Sherpa communities alike. Beyond Everest itself, visitors will find epic trekking routes, lowland forests, and rugged high-altitude plains dotted with iconic peaks, from the cone-shaped Ama Dablam to Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain on Earth.

Just getting to Sagarmatha National Park can be a challenge. The main route involves a domestic flight from Kathmandu to the town of Lukla, followed by an onward trek to the entrance of the reserve, though you can also opt to charter a helicopter or take a combination of 4X4 and hiking that takes multiple days. Every visitor to Sagarmatha needs a permit, which is typically arranged in Nepal's largest city, ancient Kathmandu, before arriving.