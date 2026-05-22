Between Cleveland And Youngstown Is A Scenic Ohio Nature Preserve For Hiking Trails And Birding

Northeast Ohio is abundant with woodlands. In fact, 30% of the state is covered in forests, including Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve, which is located 47 miles east of Cleveland and 31 miles west of Youngstown. In April 2026, the preserve celebrated its 50th anniversary. Since the mid-1970s, the Division of Natural Areas and Preserves has utilized the area to protect one of the state's most sensitive nature zones. Eagle Creek is home to leisurely trails set within native Ohio woodlands and flower beds, and it is considered a hotspot for finding the state wildflower, the large-flowered trillium. In fact, Eagle Creek was specifically pointed out as a notable destination for trilliums by Ohio Magazine.

Located an hour northeast of Canton and the Akron-Canton Airport, Eagle Creek's trails are beautified by marsh marigolds and violets that are only a few of the many types of flowers to be found. The park also began offering guided wildflower hikes in April 2025. Wildflowers are abundant in the spring, marking a perfect time for visitors in Ohio to drop in. Considering such diverse flora, these grounds are a welcome destination for those taking photos or conducting nature studies.

There are a few things that guests should be aware of — the trails open half an hour before sunrise, there are no public restrooms, and pets are not allowed on the trails. Visitors also should take care, since this area is oriented around the protection of the rare plants and animals that call it home. Those details aside, Eagle Creek is a relaxing destination for anyone who enjoys hiking trails and birding.