The Airport Feature You Would Always See In The 1960s But Rarely See Today

Today, many airports outside the U.S. still feature outdoor observation decks, including Munich Airport, Zurich Airport, and Incheon International Airport. Although they remain less common in the United States, signs point to a possible resurgence, which means more airports could add them in the future. Passengers like having somewhere to go for some fresh air while waiting for a delayed flight — especially if it means not having to leave security to do so. So which U.S. airports offer opportunities to soak in the vitamin D while breathing in the scent of jet fuel? As it turns out, quite a few.

Denver International Airport currently has three observation decks with fire pits, and JFK's Terminal 5 has a "Rooftop & Wooftop" that includes an outdoor green space for dog walking and hanging out in the sunshine. Also located at JFK is the rooftop deck at the TWA Hotel, a jet-age icon that celebrates the golden era of travel, where you can watch planes take off from inside the deck's year-round outdoor swimming pool. San Francisco International Airport has the SFO SkyTerrace, which offers 180-degree views of the airport runways, while Raleigh-Durham International Airport has an outdoor Observation Park, near the airport's air traffic control tower, featuring a grassy lawn with a playground and picnic area. The park also pipes in real communication chatter between the pilots and air traffic control over outdoor speakers. Outdoor patio areas have also opened at airports in Salt Lake City, Atlanta, Austin, Kahului, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque.

While observation decks may be making a comeback, smoking on them is not. Smoking on airplanes — and in most airport terminals – remains, at least for now, a relic of the past, like these things that were allowed when flying that you could never get away with today.