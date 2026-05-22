What Colorado's Best Ski Resorts Have In Common (And What They Don't)

If you're wondering what makes a good ski resort, why not look to Colorado? This is the state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S., and a few of its resorts are even among some of the top-ranked in the world. There are over 30 ski resorts across the territory, but we thought we'd narrow it down to the top two to try to pinpoint what, if anything, they have in common. And what they don't.

The method? Take rankings of all the resorts in Colorado from a broad selection of leading ski and mountain publications, like OnTheSnow, Z Rankings, Snowmagazine.com, and Powderhounds, to pick out the two resorts that get namedropped the most. Then, compare them to see what binds them together (ski pun intended!) and what doesn't, looking at everything from overall terrain coverage to the style and vibe of the resort town itself.

Two clear names emerged from research: Vail and Telluride. It's easy to see why they came out on top. Vail was ranked as the most resilient for skiers worldwide, showcasing a snow-surety that eclipsed even Switzerland's Zermatt and France's Val d'Isere. Meanwhile, the year-round destination of Telluride was voted as the top ski resort in North America in 2023 by OnTheSnow and once reigned supreme on USA Today's 2019 list of the finest ski centers on the continent. So, at the very least, one thing each of these has in common is an undeniably fine reputation in the world of ski and snow sports.