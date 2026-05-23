Just Over An Hour From OKC Is Oklahoma's Charming 'Space City' With Route 66 History, Restaurants, And Museums

Roadtrippers can drive just a little over an hour west of Oklahoma City on Interstate 40 to find Weatherford, Oklahoma, greeting them with a large Route 66 welcome sign, giant wind turbines, a charming historic Main Street, and a 30-foot silver "Spaceman" statue. The roadside monument signals Weatherford's identity as Oklahoma's "Space City," honoring Weatherford native and hometown legend Lt. General Thomas P. Stafford, who commanded the Apollo 10 mission in 1969.

For Route 66 enthusiasts, this community of roughly 12,000 residents has so much to offer. It sits directly on the "Main Street of America" within Oklahoma's 400 miles of driveable Route 66, giving travelers access to more continuous Route 66 mileage than any other state. Visitors can trace the town's roots to the 1892 Cheyenne-Arapaho Land Run, when homesteaders first established the town on land opened by the federal government and named the community after its first postmaster, Lorinda Powell Weatherford.

Today, Weatherford serves as the ultimate multi-era road-trip destination. In just one town, travelers can experience a Smithsonian-affiliated space museum, a local heritage museum, a modern recreation of a classic neon diner, and a vintage roadside eatery — all located on or just off of downtown Main Street. These attractions converge to allow visitors to unlock America's pioneer days, the golden age of Route 66, and the Space Age all in one location.