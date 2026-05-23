Just Over An Hour From OKC Is Oklahoma's Charming 'Space City' With Route 66 History, Restaurants, And Museums
Roadtrippers can drive just a little over an hour west of Oklahoma City on Interstate 40 to find Weatherford, Oklahoma, greeting them with a large Route 66 welcome sign, giant wind turbines, a charming historic Main Street, and a 30-foot silver "Spaceman" statue. The roadside monument signals Weatherford's identity as Oklahoma's "Space City," honoring Weatherford native and hometown legend Lt. General Thomas P. Stafford, who commanded the Apollo 10 mission in 1969.
For Route 66 enthusiasts, this community of roughly 12,000 residents has so much to offer. It sits directly on the "Main Street of America" within Oklahoma's 400 miles of driveable Route 66, giving travelers access to more continuous Route 66 mileage than any other state. Visitors can trace the town's roots to the 1892 Cheyenne-Arapaho Land Run, when homesteaders first established the town on land opened by the federal government and named the community after its first postmaster, Lorinda Powell Weatherford.
Today, Weatherford serves as the ultimate multi-era road-trip destination. In just one town, travelers can experience a Smithsonian-affiliated space museum, a local heritage museum, a modern recreation of a classic neon diner, and a vintage roadside eatery — all located on or just off of downtown Main Street. These attractions converge to allow visitors to unlock America's pioneer days, the golden age of Route 66, and the Space Age all in one location.
Exploring the history and museums of Weatherford, Oklahoma
Whether travelers consider themselves aviation enthusiasts or not, the Stafford Air & Space Museum just off East Main Street is worth a stop. This 75,000-square-foot Smithsonian affiliate houses a world-class collection of historic treasures, including the Gemini VI-A spacecraft, an Apollo 10 pressure suit, and a Titan II rocket. The museum recently added a rare F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter, and it is the only place in the world that displays U.S. Saturn V and Soviet N-1 moon rocket engines side by side. Tripadvisor reviewers consistently name it the town's top attraction, with one visitor noting being "surprised by how good of a museum it is for such a small town."
Two miles away, across Interstate 40, the 12,000-square-foot Heartland of America Museum traces life in western Oklahoma from the Land Run and the Great Depression through Route 66's golden age. Travelers can make an advance appointment here for a wind turbine tour, but those who aren't able to can still take advantage of a free, fast roadside photo op at the Weatherford Wind Energy Center, located 3 miles west on Main Street, where they can stand beside a 122-foot turbine blade and awe at its immense scale.
How to get to Weatherford, Oklahoma and enjoy the town
Travelers can kick off their adventure by flying into Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City and driving west on Interstate 40 to reach Weatherford. Pilots can also fly into the city-operated Thomas P. Stafford Airport, a regional airfield that connects right to the Stafford Air & Space Museum. However, the ultimate way to experience the drive is to skip the interstate entirely. Cruising down the historic Mother Road, travelers can pull over 7 miles east of Weatherford in Hydro, Oklahoma, and stand outside the original 1941 filling station of local legend Lucille Hamons, the famous "Mother of the Mother Road."
Just four miles west, Lucille's Roadhouse pays modern, neon-lit homage to that classic station with vintage gas pumps and retro signs. The restaurant serves a legendary hand-breaded chicken-fried steak so massive that one Google reviewer noted their portion "was easily twice the size of any" they have ever eaten. To beat the inevitable food coma, travelers can check into the adjoining Lucille's Hotel right next door. For another dose of mid-century nostalgia, Jerry's Restaurant on East Main Street has served hungry roadtrippers as a Route 66 staple since 1966.
Travelers can time their visit to catch Weatherford's lively community events, including Southwestern Oklahoma State University's annual February Jazz Festival and the Heartland Cruise Car Show, which rolls classic cars through Weatherford's Main Street during Father's Day weekend. Roadtrippers can also explore ruins in the near-abandoned border town of Texola when driving west, or find nostalgic motor inn lodging and nature access in Chelsea, near Tulsa, when heading east. Because Route 66 is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2026, there has never been a more exciting time to plan a trip to Weatherford.