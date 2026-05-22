One Of Texas' Newest Hotels Is A Modern High-End Gem Opening In 2026 Near Downtown Dallas

Downtown Dallas has no shortage of hotels, but one set to open in late 2026 is causing plenty of buzz. The Knox Hotel & Residences is a modern, high-end gem set to open in Dallas's trendy Knox Street district. It promises 140 hotel rooms, multiple restaurants, an outdoor pool, and a spa. According to The Independent, which named the property one of its top 10 most-anticipated hotels opening in the U.S. for 2026, The Knox aims to become the city's "premier luxury hotel" and a neighborhood landmark.

Unsurprisingly, all this comes with a high price tag of over $700 per night. The hotel interiors are appropriately glamorous, with colorful furniture and patterned wallpaper by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The Independent describes the hotel interiors as "creating the feeling of a private members' club."

For the private residences, local interior designer Chad Dorsey created an aesthetic that Travel and Tour World describes as "modern yet elegant," with "contemporary luxury." The mixed-use development — including the hotel, residences, an office tower, shops, restaurants, and a park — is also a decidedly contemporary project. As the Dallas-based Hawkins Real Estate Group puts it, "The Knox development brilliantly integrates every aspect of modern urban life."