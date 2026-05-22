One Of Texas' Newest Hotels Is A Modern High-End Gem Opening In 2026 Near Downtown Dallas
Downtown Dallas has no shortage of hotels, but one set to open in late 2026 is causing plenty of buzz. The Knox Hotel & Residences is a modern, high-end gem set to open in Dallas's trendy Knox Street district. It promises 140 hotel rooms, multiple restaurants, an outdoor pool, and a spa. According to The Independent, which named the property one of its top 10 most-anticipated hotels opening in the U.S. for 2026, The Knox aims to become the city's "premier luxury hotel" and a neighborhood landmark.
Unsurprisingly, all this comes with a high price tag of over $700 per night. The hotel interiors are appropriately glamorous, with colorful furniture and patterned wallpaper by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The Independent describes the hotel interiors as "creating the feeling of a private members' club."
For the private residences, local interior designer Chad Dorsey created an aesthetic that Travel and Tour World describes as "modern yet elegant," with "contemporary luxury." The mixed-use development — including the hotel, residences, an office tower, shops, restaurants, and a park — is also a decidedly contemporary project. As the Dallas-based Hawkins Real Estate Group puts it, "The Knox development brilliantly integrates every aspect of modern urban life."
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The Knox promises to make Dallas a key part of its identity, rather than feeling like a hotel that could be in any city in the world. "The hotel and residences will complement the destination with exciting locally driven food and beverage offerings, vibrant cultural experiences and curated health and wellness experiences," Dan Friedkin, chairman of Auberge Resorts Collection, told Boutique Hotelier in 2025.
The Knox will be part of a larger lifestyle development in the Knox Street district. The 4-acre plot will also include restaurants, shops, offices, and a new park linked to the Katy Trail, an urban greenbelt following an old railroad line. The area is located about a 10-minute drive from Downtown Dallas, meaning that visitors can spend time at local landmarks like the restaurant that invented Tex-Mex before returning to the comparatively quiet Knox Street district, an upscale, walkable area full of shops and restaurants.
Along with visitors to Dallas, residents of nearby neighborhoods (such as those living in Vickery Place, a cozy neighborhood with green spaces and historic homes) can also enjoy the area. "The first thing you have to do is appeal to the locals," Auberge CEO Craig Reid told PaperCity in 2024. "The Knox hotel will resonate with Highland Park, Preston Hollow, and Uptown families, be it for a special occasion, honeymoon, birthday parties, celebratory get-together for friends, to host someone coming to town." The hotel's luxurious environment seamlessly complements nearby Highland Park, a peaceful Dallas suburb with fabulous luxury shopping. Currently, The Knox hasn't yet announced a precise opening date beyond late 2026.