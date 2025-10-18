One Of The Top Retirement Towns In Texas Is A Peaceful Dallas Suburb With Fabulous Luxury Shopping

The suburbs of Dallas are booming. A 2025 report from the U.S. Census Bureau found the Dallas-Fort Worth region to be one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country over the previous two years. And with places like McKinney, a historic Dallas suburb with one of Texas' most walkable downtowns, and Flower Mound, a charming Texas town ranked one of America's best places to live, in its midst, it's easy to see why folks are flocking to this part of the state.

Those entering their golden years may want to consider setting roots in the area, too. Highland Park, which lies just north of Dallas proper, was recently named one of the top retirement towns in Texas. Granted, Texas doesn't often make the list of the best states to retire to in the U.S. — you can chalk it up to all the tornadoes. However, despite its higher cost of living, the peaceful suburb of Highland Park does stand out for its historic roots, close-knit community, lovely green spaces, and overall relative safety. Oh, and did we mention it has fabulous luxury shopping and fine dining?

On Niche, one visitor noted that the ritzy town was reminiscent of the affluent Los Angeles County enclave Beverly Hills — home to the opulent Rodeo Drive, California's world-famous boulevard of fashion and rising stars. That comparison tracks, because famed urban planner Wilbur David Cook, the very same architect behind Beverly Hills, designed Highland Park. Those planning a visit can fly into the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which is only about 15 miles away. You'll also find plenty of highly-rated hotels nearby, including The Beeman Hotel and The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton.