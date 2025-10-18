One Of The Top Retirement Towns In Texas Is A Peaceful Dallas Suburb With Fabulous Luxury Shopping
The suburbs of Dallas are booming. A 2025 report from the U.S. Census Bureau found the Dallas-Fort Worth region to be one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country over the previous two years. And with places like McKinney, a historic Dallas suburb with one of Texas' most walkable downtowns, and Flower Mound, a charming Texas town ranked one of America's best places to live, in its midst, it's easy to see why folks are flocking to this part of the state.
Those entering their golden years may want to consider setting roots in the area, too. Highland Park, which lies just north of Dallas proper, was recently named one of the top retirement towns in Texas. Granted, Texas doesn't often make the list of the best states to retire to in the U.S. — you can chalk it up to all the tornadoes. However, despite its higher cost of living, the peaceful suburb of Highland Park does stand out for its historic roots, close-knit community, lovely green spaces, and overall relative safety. Oh, and did we mention it has fabulous luxury shopping and fine dining?
On Niche, one visitor noted that the ritzy town was reminiscent of the affluent Los Angeles County enclave Beverly Hills — home to the opulent Rodeo Drive, California's world-famous boulevard of fashion and rising stars. That comparison tracks, because famed urban planner Wilbur David Cook, the very same architect behind Beverly Hills, designed Highland Park. Those planning a visit can fly into the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), which is only about 15 miles away. You'll also find plenty of highly-rated hotels nearby, including The Beeman Hotel and The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton.
Luxury shopping, the Highland Park way
Ready to shop 'til you drop? Highland Park is home to America's first planned shopping center — the ultra luxe Highland Park Village. The tree-lined open-air plaza dates back to the early 1930s and is a designated National Historic Landmark. Known as the "heart of the town," the premier upscale shopping destination features beautiful Mediterranean Spanish-style architecture — brick pathways, arched doors, red-tiled roofs, and all — set around a flowing fountain.
Shop from a wonderland assortment of high-end fashion and jewelry houses, among them Cartier, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Dior, Fendi, Celine, Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Hermès. You'll also find a variety of contemporary goods and local designers, including the men's clothing store Hadleigh's and the caftan and kimono brand La Vie Style House. Be sure to check out Highland Park Village's calendar ahead of your trip because the center often hosts events, such as trunk shows and fashion shows. The plaza is also quite magical during the holidays, showcasing its annual Christmas Lights Celebration among other fun festivities.
With about a dozen eateries to choose from, the dining options are even more divine. Tuck into made-from-scratch baked goods courtesy of Bird Bakery. Indulge in elevated European fare at Bistro 31. Head upstairs to the bistro's sister restaurant and cocktail bar, Lounge 31. Feast on haute couture-inspired cuisine at Café Dior, fashioned after the French designer powerhouse himself, Christian Dior. Or, grab a cold one at The Juice Bar.
Must-see local spots in Highland Park
Whilst in Highland Park, a stroll through a park is a must. There are several green spaces to choose from, each with their own unique features and outdoor ambiance. However, Lakeside Park is a local favorite. Flanking the rustling waters of Turtle Creek, the recreation area spans more than 14 acres. The immaculate grounds are picture-perfect in every way, with space to meander along the walking paths and benches to enjoy the view. Traipse across the bridge straddling the Turtle Creek Dam, or see the neighborhood park's treasured granite gems: the huggable teddy bear statues. You'll find them in the Teddy Bear Garden, a storybook setting full of whimsy and wonder. Be sure to snap a photo with the giant 10-foot teddy.
Littles ones may especially like the Abbott, Fairfax, or Davis Parks, which all feature children's playgrounds. Prather Park is adjacent to Davis Park. This scenic nook of town winds along a creek and has several paths for an afternoon stroll, as well as tennis courts and brand new pickleball courts. If you'd prefer a romantic escape, sneak away to Flippen Park on the west side of town, where you'll find a charming gazebo, tranquil fountain, and a reflecting pool.
History buffs can tour the George W. Bush Presidential Center, located on the Southern Methodist University campus just outside of town. The museum houses a full-scale replica of the Oval Office as well as a rose garden similar to the one found at the White House, along with a cafe and courtyard.