Morocco's Car-Free Destination With Jaw-Dropping Open Air Markets Is One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2026

There are so many things to do in the middle of Fes, Morocco. You can stroll the alleyways, shop for wares, and sip gourmet coffee. You can visit historic mosques and hear the Adhan — Muslim call to prayer — five times per day. You can witness the traditional leather-dyeing process at the Chouara Tannery, where giant vats are spread out in a special plaza. You can chat with merchants and baristas, and if you're linguistically inclined, practice your French or Arabic. This is an action-packed city of more than a million people, and the Medina (old city) of Fes is a World Heritage Site that people travel from all over the globe to experience. Most of the activity occurs in the open air, in the shade of closely packed buildings. But there's one thing you can't do here: drive a car.

Not only is this walled quarter designed for pedestrians, according to Guinness World Records it's the world's most populated car-free city. Other urban areas may forbid motor vehicles across a larger area, but Fes' medina has the most residents of any foot-based community, at more than 150,000 residents. In keeping with medinas across Morocco, this part of Fes is dense and busy, and the streets were laid out generations before the first combustion engine. Even if you could fit a small car in these narrow streets, such a vehicle would look totally out of place among the steep walkways and old-fashioned stalls. These 9,000 streets are also laid out in a maze-like pattern, and even seasoned explorers tend to get lost.