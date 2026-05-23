Between Toronto And Oshawa Is Canada's 'Millennium City' With Lake Views, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Southern Ontario not only borders the U.S. but is also home to some of Canada's biggest cities, which explains why the region is such a big tourist draw. It's clear, though, that most of the travelers coming here are headed toward Toronto, the country's most popular hotspot and the province's capital, which, while beautiful to experience, has overshadowed its more laid-back but just as visit-worthy neighbors. A prime example of that is Pickering, an attraction-filled gem less than an hour away.
Residents praise Pickering for its friendly feel, outdoor recreation opportunities, and impressive selection of shops. The neighborhoods are diverse, and the area is close enough to big-city amenities while still enjoying a quieter feel and easy nature access. And thanks to its section of the Lake Ontario shoreline, tourists can look forward to scenic waterfront views, picturesque trails, plus kayaking and paddleboarding opportunities.
Pickering is known as the "Millennium City," as it was Canada's first location to become an official city in the 21st century. The moniker was linked to forward-thinking ideas and innovation, and the area's notable growth since then shows that the sentiment still holds. Downtown, in particular, is actively being upgraded, though even today its selection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options promises to keep city trippers happy. Coming here is usually easy, too. Not only is Toronto just a quick drive away, but so are other noteworthy cities like Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, and Oshawa, while the U.S. border is just over 100 miles away. If you're planning on flying instead, Toronto Pearson International Airport is the nearest major entryway, located about 40 minutes southwest.
Pickering's shopping opportunities and urban attractions
Pickering has trademarked the moniker "Millennium City," which is linked to the local push toward growth and innovation. And while the area might feel more relaxed than bigger hotspots nearby, its urban center buzzes with shopping opportunities and other attractions visitors will appreciate. So, if you feel like you'll be missing out on Toronto's largest downtown shopping mall, which offers artsy Canada vibes and tasty eats, don't worry — Pickering's retail spaces feature everything from major brands to small specialty stores.
The Shops at Pickering City Centre are among the best places to experience that. This is a space spanning two floors and housing hundreds of businesses that sell everything from clothing and cosmetics to electronics. Highlights of the mall include the department store Winners, the farm-fresh groceries of Farm Boy, and the charming toys of Mastermind. For foodies, there are plenty of dining options to choose from, with dishes ranging from classic American and Canadian to Mexican and Japanese. The pizza and Italian dishes of East Side Mario's, in particular, are very popular, with the restaurant earning 4.3 stars on Google with over 2,100 reviews. Free parking is available on-site, and shoppers describe the experience here as convenient and enjoyable.
Pickering is a very artsy city, too, and even if you don't want to scour the local studios, you can visit OpenStudio Art Cafe. Here, you can enjoy artisanal food and drinks while taking in an art gallery and listening to live music. If the latter particularly piques your interest, see if you can stop by a music store like local Sunrise Records, too. Customers praise the friendly staff and impressive selection. Those who want to switch things up a bit without having to go on hour-long drives can make their way to Ajax in about 10 minutes. This is a lakefront Canadian town with family-friendly fun and natural beauty, and it's a great complement to Pickering.
Lake views, waterfront trails, and outdoor adventures in Pickering
While even bigger hotspots like Toronto have their secret hidden wilderness areas that thrive inside the city, Pickering's nature access and abundant green spaces give it a slight edge when it comes to outdoor recreation. But first, take advantage of the Lake Ontario proximity by walking along the city's waterfront trails, part of the 560-mile pathway that connects many of the region's hubs. Pickering's portion is the top attraction in town, according to Tripadvisor, and it features three main sections, each spanning over 2 miles and taking you to several notable landmarks (such as Millennium Square and Frenchman's Bay). You'll get great views of Lake Ontario and the surrounding wildlife, and the trail can be used by cyclists, too. Everything's well-maintained, and you'll find restrooms, as well as a vessel launch area nearby, but try to come here either before or after the midday heat sets in. An interactive map is available online to help you plan out your adventures.
Across the city, there are several access points (complete with parking) that also promise fantastic water views and decent facilities. This includes Petticoat Creek Conservation Park. Featuring plenty of picnic sites, this is a big space great for a day out with family and friends, though solo travelers can also make the most out of the picturesque scenery. And nearby at Rotary Frenchman's Bay West Park, you'll find more public kayak and paddleboard launches.
As long as you're exploring the shoreline, don't forget to relax in places like Beachfront Park, too. It features sandy beaches and clear, swimmable waters, plus viewing platforms, a splash pad, and restrooms. If you've still got some space in your itinerary, consider driving to Kleinburg, Canada's charming village with golf, galleries, and trails. At about 45 minutes away, it makes for the perfect weekend getaway.