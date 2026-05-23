Between Toronto And Oshawa Is Canada's 'Millennium City' With Lake Views, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Southern Ontario not only borders the U.S. but is also home to some of Canada's biggest cities, which explains why the region is such a big tourist draw. It's clear, though, that most of the travelers coming here are headed toward Toronto, the country's most popular hotspot and the province's capital, which, while beautiful to experience, has overshadowed its more laid-back but just as visit-worthy neighbors. A prime example of that is Pickering, an attraction-filled gem less than an hour away.

Residents praise Pickering for its friendly feel, outdoor recreation opportunities, and impressive selection of shops. The neighborhoods are diverse, and the area is close enough to big-city amenities while still enjoying a quieter feel and easy nature access. And thanks to its section of the Lake Ontario shoreline, tourists can look forward to scenic waterfront views, picturesque trails, plus kayaking and paddleboarding opportunities.

Pickering is known as the "Millennium City," as it was Canada's first location to become an official city in the 21st century. The moniker was linked to forward-thinking ideas and innovation, and the area's notable growth since then shows that the sentiment still holds. Downtown, in particular, is actively being upgraded, though even today its selection of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options promises to keep city trippers happy. Coming here is usually easy, too. Not only is Toronto just a quick drive away, but so are other noteworthy cities like Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, and Oshawa, while the U.S. border is just over 100 miles away. If you're planning on flying instead, Toronto Pearson International Airport is the nearest major entryway, located about 40 minutes southwest.