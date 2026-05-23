Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Darling Lake Ontario Town With Boutique Shops, Beaches, And Cafes
When city dwellers are tired of Toronto's urban bustle, the waterfront communities that dot scenic Lake Ontario beckon. One increasingly popular destination for Torontonians to decamp to is Picton, a picturesque harbor town in Prince Edward County. Picton's history dates to 1786, when it was settled by Loyalists fleeing America after the Revolutionary War. This centuries-old history is reflected in the town's historic architecture, especially along Main Street, the town's central thoroughfare. Today, Main Street is a delight to explore, brimming with locally-owned boutiques, cozy cafes, art galleries, chic hotels, and the circa 1918 Regent Theater for movie showings, live music, and performances.
While the town offers plenty of fun diversions, those seeking to enjoy Picton's ample natural beauty don't need to go far. From the heart of Picton, you can head out on pontoon excursions to explore Picton's harbor, which is flanked by lush trees and beautiful cottages. Just a few miles from downtown Picton is Sandbanks Provincial Park, hugging Lake Ontario's shores with a trio of sandy beaches, towering sand dunes, nature trails, and campgrounds. The park also borders on the smaller East and West Lake, which are popular for aquatic activities like boating and fishing.
Picton is the ideal coastal escape for a weekend of shopping, dining, and beach adventures, and lies a 2.5-hour drive east of Toronto. Travelers can also fly from Toronto into Norman Rogers Airport in Kingston, which is an hour's drive away from Picton. The best time to visit Picton for prime beach weather is July and August, when average high temperatures hover around 74 degrees Fahrenheit.
Where to shop and eat in Picton
The heartbeat of Picton is found along Main Street, a darling street of historic facades and boutique businesses. For beautiful handmade ceramics, stop into Cylinder Studio, a minimalist gallery space featuring the works of a local artist. Another unique boutique shop is Savon Du Bois, which is stocked with local botanical fragrance and bath products sold in a chic apothecary-inspired space. You can pick up beach reads at Picton's bookstore Books & Company, a Picton institution that has stood in town for over 30 years, or browse the work of local artists at Arts on Main Gallery. On the way to the beach, don't miss stopping at the Local Store PEC, a charming country market housed inside a spacious red barn.
To fuel up for shopping adventures, you'll find plenty of cafes and restaurants dotting Main Street. Inside one of the town's historic brick buildings is the Bean Counter Cafe, where you can sip on freshly brewed coffees (made with beans roasted in Picton), accompanied by hearty breakfast bagels and sandwiches. Tucked next to Books & Company is Lily's Cafe, which is renowned for its homemade baked treats, such as scones, muffins, and their famous carrot cake. For a meal with a waterfront view, drive from Main Street to The Miller House, which is Picton's top-rated restaurant according to Tripadvisor. Here you can savor French-inspired cuisine, such as tartines and flambees, as well as local cheese and charcuterie boards, on a beautiful alfresco patio overlooking the lake. For more excellent dining (and wine) nearby, venture about a 25-minute drive away to Consecon, a tranquil hamlet with top-tier eats and lakeside views.
Beaches and outdoor adventures near Picton
Located just a 15-minute drive from downtown Picton, Sandbanks Provincial Park is a gorgeous Canadian summer getaway where the waters are Caribbean blue. The nearly 4,000-acre park has prime waterfront footage on Lake Ontario with sweeping white-sand beaches. Since it is one of Ontario's best-known beach destinations, travelers should make advance reservations, especially on busy summer weekends. The park is fringed by three main beaches. Many visitors head straight to Outlet Beach, a protected family-friendly swath with shallow waters and facilities like bathrooms, food concessions, and picnic tables.
Those seeking solitude will adore Lakeshore Beach, which runs for over 4 miles along Lake Ontario, perfect for long strolls and peaceful swims. Dunes Beach, in the shadow of the park's legendary sand dunes, lies on the calm (and deep) West Lake. Dunes Beach is considered one of Canada's most stunning beaches as it is located on the world's largest baymouth barrier dune formation. However, everyone should enter the water at any of Sandbanks' beaches at their own risk as there is no lifeguard supervision."The sand dunes are 100 feet high, the lake was warm, the waves were enchanting," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was fantastic."
While leisurely beach days can be spent easily here, there's also plenty to do for active travelers. Hikers can set out on miles of hiking trails that lace through the park's towering dunes and through its verdant forested interior. On West or East Lake, you can also boat or kayak along the tranquil waters or fish for pickerel and bass. For those who want to enjoy the park for longer, there are a number of on-site campgrounds, including cottages and tented sites, which are just steps from the water.