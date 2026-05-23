Between Toronto And Kingston Is Canada's Darling Lake Ontario Town With Boutique Shops, Beaches, And Cafes

When city dwellers are tired of Toronto's urban bustle, the waterfront communities that dot scenic Lake Ontario beckon. One increasingly popular destination for Torontonians to decamp to is Picton, a picturesque harbor town in Prince Edward County. Picton's history dates to 1786, when it was settled by Loyalists fleeing America after the Revolutionary War. This centuries-old history is reflected in the town's historic architecture, especially along Main Street, the town's central thoroughfare. Today, Main Street is a delight to explore, brimming with locally-owned boutiques, cozy cafes, art galleries, chic hotels, and the circa 1918 Regent Theater for movie showings, live music, and performances.

While the town offers plenty of fun diversions, those seeking to enjoy Picton's ample natural beauty don't need to go far. From the heart of Picton, you can head out on pontoon excursions to explore Picton's harbor, which is flanked by lush trees and beautiful cottages. Just a few miles from downtown Picton is Sandbanks Provincial Park, hugging Lake Ontario's shores with a trio of sandy beaches, towering sand dunes, nature trails, and campgrounds. The park also borders on the smaller East and West Lake, which are popular for aquatic activities like boating and fishing.

Picton is the ideal coastal escape for a weekend of shopping, dining, and beach adventures, and lies a 2.5-hour drive east of Toronto. Travelers can also fly from Toronto into Norman Rogers Airport in Kingston, which is an hour's drive away from Picton. The best time to visit Picton for prime beach weather is July and August, when average high temperatures hover around 74 degrees Fahrenheit.