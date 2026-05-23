Wisconsin's Quiet Riverside Village Has A Vibrant Downtown, Fun Parks, And Small-Town Charm
The mighty Mississippi River starts way up in northern Minnesota, and before flowing across the nation to the Louisiana Delta, it makes up 230 miles of Wisconsin's western border. The river defines the area, with wetlands featuring tiny tree-covered islands, low forests, and rolling green hills that become towering riverbank bluffs when they meet the Mississippi. And, of course, the river is lined with charming villages like Cassville, one of the oldest towns in the state of Wisconsin.
Nestled between the river and a 300-foot escarpment, history runs deep in Cassville. The first houses date back to 1827, and the town was even in contention to be named the capital of the state, but lost out to Madison by only one vote in 1836. These days, Cassville is a tiny town of just under 800 people, with century-old buildings lining its quiet main streets and the nation's most important river a block or two away. Just under two hours from Madison, Cassville is an ideal stop for a walk at a riverside park and a meal in a local restaurant, or you could spend a laidback weekend in this quiet town and explore the surrounding nature.
Nearby recreation areas offer hikes through the Wisconsin forests, and camping, kayaking, and more outdoor fun can be found at the 756-acre Nelson Dewey State Park, named after the state's first governor, who came to Cassville in its heyday, returned after his time in office, and donated a portion of his estate for the park. As a bonus, a unique feature of Cassville is the car ferry that jetties across the Mississippi to Millville, Iowa, connecting two national scenic byways in this beautifully forested and rural piece of America.
Where to stay and what to eat in historic downtown Cassville
You could make a few-hour stop in Cassville as you road trip the banks of the Mississippi on a wildly scenic Midwest drive with small town charm, or you could enjoy the Wisconsin riverside village for a whole weekend. For the latter, there are a couple of overnight options in the heart of the town, like the Eagles Roost Resort and Marina (which has 4.8 stars on Google). It's a bit south of downtown and offers cabins along the Mississippi, a pool for sunny summer days, and slips for boats. A more historic option is the small Upper Mississippi River Lodging, which is in a renovated building from the 1800s that is emblematic of Cassville's historic main streets. It too has 4.8 stars on Google, earning praise for its cozy charm and nice modern touches.
Despite its size, Cassville boasts a solid dining scene with many beloved local spots for refreshments or a proper meal any time of day. Right downtown on Amelia Street (which is part of the underrated Great River Road), the Driftless Coffee Co. is a modern establishment that features freshly roasted coffee, breakfast burritos, and waffles in the morning or a chimichurri steak salad and chicken bacon wrap for lunch. There are also a few well-liked local restaurant-bars downtown as well, like Moon's Town Pump, which one reviewer described as a "great place to enjoy a great burger [and] beer."
To bask in the outdoor ambiance and riverside vibes during the warmer months, the Son Chasers Social Club has outdoor seating and is another spot on Amelia Street that is highly rated, has a small-town tavern feel, and offers five flavors of classic Wisconsin cheese curds. But it's not quite a trip to Cassville or the Mississippi River region without enjoying the green spaces and getting out into nature.
Fun parks and exploring nature in southwest Wisconsin
The aptly named Riverside Park (pictured above), right next to downtown Cassville, is a quarter-mile-long park with walking paths and picnic tables. It's the perfect place to take your beverage from Driftless Coffee, have a picnic, or fish the Mississippi River. If you stay long enough, the famous Cassville car ferry is bound to drift past and tie up at the north end of Riverside Park. In the summer, the ferry has awesome sunset cruises. You bring a chair and some drinks, sit back with fellow passengers, and enjoy live music while the evening sun slides behind the forested riverbank.
To go deeper into nature, the Cassville Bluffs State Natural Area is 10 minutes south of town. It features hiking trails through diverse oak forests along the bluffs. It's also one of the few places along the Mississippi River in Wisconsin where the old-growth wilderness meets the water without a highway slicing between.
Nelson Dewey State Park is another must-visit for nature lovers. It might not be one of Wisconsin's hands-down best state parks, but this 756-acre gem is perched on a bluff overlooking the river. It's got 2 miles of hiking trails with sweeping vistas, a modern campground with 45 sites, and it's only 2 miles north of Cassville. "Excellent place to camp with some pretty spectacular views and beautiful sunsets," wrote one visitor, adding, "I would have to say this is a very underrated state park." If all the river views have you jonesing to get on the water, Nelson Dewey doesn't have access to the river, but there are a few companies that offer kayaking, canoeing, and tubing down the more manageable Grant River, about 15 minutes east of Cassville.