Wisconsin's Quiet Riverside Village Has A Vibrant Downtown, Fun Parks, And Small-Town Charm

The mighty Mississippi River starts way up in northern Minnesota, and before flowing across the nation to the Louisiana Delta, it makes up 230 miles of Wisconsin's western border. The river defines the area, with wetlands featuring tiny tree-covered islands, low forests, and rolling green hills that become towering riverbank bluffs when they meet the Mississippi. And, of course, the river is lined with charming villages like Cassville, one of the oldest towns in the state of Wisconsin.

Nestled between the river and a 300-foot escarpment, history runs deep in Cassville. The first houses date back to 1827, and the town was even in contention to be named the capital of the state, but lost out to Madison by only one vote in 1836. These days, Cassville is a tiny town of just under 800 people, with century-old buildings lining its quiet main streets and the nation's most important river a block or two away. Just under two hours from Madison, Cassville is an ideal stop for a walk at a riverside park and a meal in a local restaurant, or you could spend a laidback weekend in this quiet town and explore the surrounding nature.

Nearby recreation areas offer hikes through the Wisconsin forests, and camping, kayaking, and more outdoor fun can be found at the 756-acre Nelson Dewey State Park, named after the state's first governor, who came to Cassville in its heyday, returned after his time in office, and donated a portion of his estate for the park. As a bonus, a unique feature of Cassville is the car ferry that jetties across the Mississippi to Millville, Iowa, connecting two national scenic byways in this beautifully forested and rural piece of America.