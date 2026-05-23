Canada's Scenic Riverside Town Is A Crowd-Free Getaway With Stunning Parks, Shops, And Breweries Near Calgary

Canada brims with scenic, riverside towns that beckon visitors to slow down and stay awhile. A multitude of pretty towns lie along the Bow River, a majestic waterway in southern Alberta whose headwaters start in the Canadian Rockies at Banff National Park. Along the section of the Bow winding its way through the cosmopolitan city of Calgary lies Cochrane, an underrated riverside gem where you can enjoy local flavor and Mother Nature without having to brave the tourist crowds. This picturesque town is home to stunning parks, plentiful shopping, and a handful of interesting microbreweries.

Rich in Western heritage, Rocky Mountain views, and outdoor recreation, Cochrane offers visitors a unique, crowd-free getaway compared to big-city Calgary, a thriving metropolis that's home to 1.6 million residents and welcomes a whopping 8 million visitors a year. Cochrane, located just 22 miles from Calgary in the gorgeous foothills of the Canadian Rockies, is a rapidly growing community that's happily hidden. However, tourism in Cochrane is up-and-coming, with the community working to figure out how to retain tourists passing through from thriving destinations like Calgary and Banff National Park, which is just over an hour away.

In the meantime, visitors can enjoy Cochrane's top attractions in relative tranquility. Have the road all to yourself on a picturesque drive along the Cowboy Trail through Cochrane's fabled ranch country. Forget bottlenecking while you raft or paddle board your cares away on the rushing Bow River. And there's no competing with annoying influencers to grab those postcard-perfect shots of Cochrane's lovely nature, or the old-time, Western facades of cool buildings like the Rockyview Hotel and Cochrane Movie House.