New York's Peaceful Lake Ontario Village In The Golden Crescent Is A Fishing And Boating Paradise

Try to find Chaumont on a map. Take your time, it isn't easy. Nor is it a trick question. The little village is tucked away in the Golden Crescent of New York's Thousand Islands region, a peaceful spot along Lake Ontario that's a haven for boaters and fishermen.

This beautiful area, where the Chaumont River flows into Chaumont Bay, was originally the Iroquois people's land. They fought the French over the Thousand Islands region during the 17th century, including the waters surrounding the Point Peninsula and Stony Island. More than a century later, in 1801, a permanent settlement began to take shape that would eventually become Chaumont, named in honor of Jacque LeRay de Chaumont, a Frenchman who aided the American colonists in their quest for independence. Chaumont, which was incorporated into the larger town of Lyme, is now home to around 600 people. It's quiet and serene in this tiny village, offering visitors a chance to escape the hustle of daily life and enjoy some time out on the water.

Chaumont is just a quick drive, about 8 miles, from Watertown International Airport (ART). However, the small airport only receives nonstop flights from Philadelphia. For more options, check out Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR). Though the larger airport is more than 70 miles away, you can fly there from cities all across the country. It's then an easy drive, up I-81, a major highway in Western New York, to the Thousand Islands, a castle-topped island region with dazzling river views.