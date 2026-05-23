New York's Unsung Finger Lakes Village Just Outside Watkins Glen State Park Is A Haven Of Waterfalls And Trails

Though your trip to the Finger Lakes may have been prompted by popular Watkins Glen State Park's waterfalls, they might not be the reason you choose to stick around the Seneca Lake area. There are more waterfalls and quieter hiking trails in nearby Montour Falls. This often overlooked village could be the peaceful retreat you were really hoping to find in Upstate New York.

Montour Falls, the southern access point to New York's Finger Lakes region, is located south of Seneca Lake, Watkins Glen, and Watkins Glen State Park, the most-visited state park in the U.S., per Google Maps data for 2025 (via Travel + Leisure). The small village was originally called Queanettquaga by the Seneca people and then renamed as Catharine's Town after Queen Catharine Montour. However, they all had to flee when the village was demolished during the Clinton-Sullivan Campaign of 1779. The village was eventually renamed Montour Falls, which is now home to less than 1,800 people.

The closest airport, Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM), is only 16 miles south of Montour Falls. Since the small airport only receives nonstop flights from a handful of cities, you may also want to check out Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC). Not only will you have more flight options at the larger airport, but it'll give you a chance to explore Rochester, which has reinvented its walkable downtown as an exciting "Neighborhood of Play." From Rochester, it's then an easy drive across I-90 and down Route 14, a scenic road that hugs Seneca Lake's western shore, to reach Montour Falls.