Canada's Charming Coastal Municipality Is A Beachy Haven Near Halifax With A Scenic Provincial Park And Surfing

While British Columbia is considered the nation's surfing hub, particularly the underrated town of Tofino, Nova Scotia stands apart as a premier destination for year-round surfing. Lawrencetown Beach is one of its most popular spots, and has long been regarded as one of the best surfing destinations on Canada's East Coast, known for its consistent wave conditions. In fact, it is recognized as the birthplace of surfing in Canada.

Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park is a great option for surfers of all skill levels. While the fall and winter seasons provide challenging waves for more experienced surfers, the warmer months offer conditions better suited for beginners. But don't think that you'll have to figure out how to surf on your own; the East Coast Surf School is located on the beach and offers daily lessons for beginners. The school is co-owned by Nico Manos, Nova Scotia's first professional surfer. Participants are also provided with all the gear needed for lessons.

The beach park is not only a surfing hub, but it also offers incredible hiking trails. One of the area's most popular options is the Half Island Point Trail, an easy, 2.6-mile loop trail that provides stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean. For even more ocean views, the park also provides access to the Atlantic View Trail, an approximately 6-mile trail that was once an abandoned rail bed.