Situated Between Toronto And Ottawa Is Canada's Cute Artsy Town With World-Class Wines And Lakefront Outdoor Fun

Tucked along the shores of Lake Ontario is Prince Edward County. Sometimes called "the County" or "PEC," this scenic Canadian region is home to quaint towns, outdoor beauty, and an emerging wine scene. And Wellington, a small village on the lake's northern border, is one such town. Time in Wellington is best spent visiting its numerous acclaimed wineries, exploring its charming downtown — where you'll find numerous art galleries and creative spaces — and, of course, enjoying the outdoors.

Wellington Beach is the town's main beach, home to a scenic boardwalk and lighthouse. While the stony beach is ideal for biking, walking, and picnicking (and is free to visit), and its shallow waters can be explored by paddle board or kayak, it's not generally considered the safest for swimming. Instead, many locals in r/PrinceEdwardCounty prefer Sandbanks and North Beach, just outside of Wellington. Sandbanks, for its part, includes three separate beaches, along with walking trails and unique baymouth barrier dune formation views. North Beach, meanwhile, offers a quieter experience and is optimal for swimming, picnicking, and boating.

Day use reservations for both areas can be made online. Wellington's closest international airports can be found in Toronto, where you have two choices: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport or Toronto Pearson International Airport, both of which are about two hours and 20 minutes from Wellington. From Ottawa, Wellington is a three-and-a-half hour drive.