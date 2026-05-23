Situated Between Toronto And Ottawa Is Canada's Cute Artsy Town With World-Class Wines And Lakefront Outdoor Fun
Tucked along the shores of Lake Ontario is Prince Edward County. Sometimes called "the County" or "PEC," this scenic Canadian region is home to quaint towns, outdoor beauty, and an emerging wine scene. And Wellington, a small village on the lake's northern border, is one such town. Time in Wellington is best spent visiting its numerous acclaimed wineries, exploring its charming downtown — where you'll find numerous art galleries and creative spaces — and, of course, enjoying the outdoors.
Wellington Beach is the town's main beach, home to a scenic boardwalk and lighthouse. While the stony beach is ideal for biking, walking, and picnicking (and is free to visit), and its shallow waters can be explored by paddle board or kayak, it's not generally considered the safest for swimming. Instead, many locals in r/PrinceEdwardCounty prefer Sandbanks and North Beach, just outside of Wellington. Sandbanks, for its part, includes three separate beaches, along with walking trails and unique baymouth barrier dune formation views. North Beach, meanwhile, offers a quieter experience and is optimal for swimming, picnicking, and boating.
Day use reservations for both areas can be made online. Wellington's closest international airports can be found in Toronto, where you have two choices: Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport or Toronto Pearson International Airport, both of which are about two hours and 20 minutes from Wellington. From Ottawa, Wellington is a three-and-a-half hour drive.
World-class wines in Wellington
Over the past three decades, Prince Edward County has grown into one of Canada's flourishing wine destinations, with nearly 40 wineries, per PECWine. Thanks to its location along Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte, the region boasts a distinct microclimate and unique clay and limestone-rich soil, and is particularly well-known for sparkling wines and cool-climate varieties like pinot noir.
One of the region's oldest wineries is Wellington's Rosehall Run. The winery, currently rated 4.3 on Tripadvisor, specializes in estate-grown chardonnay, pinot noir, and sparkling wines. Sandbanks Estate Winery, meanwhile, has become Wellington's top attraction on Tripadvisor. It's garnered a 4.8 rating on the platform, and offers flights for $10 at the tasting room. During the summer, the winery features an outdoor space, a food truck, and other entertainment.
Considered the world's first vegan-certified winery, Karlo Estates Winery is also a top choice among visitors, with a 4.6 Tripadvisor rating and multiple awards. The winery offers an array of natural wines (tastings are $4 a pour) alongside plant-based charcuterie snacks. Plus, you'll find a lineup of Friday night events and live music on Saturdays. Reservations are recommended.
Norman Hardie Winery, rated a 4.4 on Google, has been around since 2004. Apart from the onsite tasting room (which also features a pizza oven and outdoor patio), you'll also find its acclaimed wine served in Michelin-star restaurants across the world. This scenic island escape is full of world-class wine, and you'll find even more wineries in the surrounding area.
An artsy and charming Prince Edward County town
Apart from lakefront fun and wine tasting, don't miss wandering through Wellington's picturesque downtown, filled with galleries and other creative spaces. Start your visit at the Wellington Heritage Museum, located within a 19th-century Quaker Meeting House. Here, you'll find art, plus a heritage garden, and local history exhibits. Admission is a suggested donation of $5. Of Wellington's numerous galleries, Dayna Law Studio and Fine Art Gallery features award-winning abstract paintings. Sam Sakr Art Studio, meanwhile, displays experiential multi-media pieces by a local artist. Don't miss the Sybil Frank Gallery, either — representing numerous Canadian artists, you can view everything from contemporary pieces to sculptures.
Other than its galleries, Wellington's artsy spirit can be found at its lively summertime events, such as BIGLAKE Festival, a week-long celebration of classical music with performances by international artists. If visiting from mid-May to October, you can browse the work of local artisans, plus food vendors, at Wellington Community Market, held on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. But regardless of when you visit, you'll often find live music and other events at Pounders Pub and Patio. While in Wellington, also consider a visit to Consecon, a village in Prince Edward wine belt, just 20 minutes away.