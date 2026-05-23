Forget Joshua Tree National Park, California's Secret Nearby Desert Wilderness Is Stunning Without The Crowds
There's a good reason the famous Joshua Tree National Park brings in around three million visitors each year: The popular outdoor destination features otherworldly landscapes, epic hikes, and one of California's most scenic campgrounds. But just half an hour away by car, a lesser-known natural wonderland awaits. Quiet and remote, Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness offers similarly dazzling desert vistas, but with a mere fraction of the people around.
Located in the southern Mojave Desert, just over 20 miles north of Joshua Tree, the area is not a park, but as the name indicates, a "wilderness." Cleghorn Lakes is one of the hundreds of "wilderness areas" and "wilderness study areas" that make up the National Wilderness Preservation System overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) throughout the western United States and Alaska. To qualify, per the BLM (nicknamed "the country's largest landlord," as the organization manages over 100 million acres), a piece of land must be large and undeveloped, and it must offer opportunities for recreation or solitude.
Discover Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness
By that definition, Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness certainly qualifies. It's sizeable, occupying 39,165 acres, and largely free of modern development. There are no marked trails and no visitor facilities, and motorized equipment is prohibited. What you'll find instead is a vast and diverse landscape characterized by rugged mountains, stark desert plains, rock formations, highlands where bighorn sheep roam, picturesque barrel cacti, and dried-out lakebeds that come alive with colorful wildflowers in spring.
As for opportunities for recreation and solitude, Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness has that covered, too. It's true that there's no hiking trail, but hikers up for an adventure can follow old tracks that wind through the wilderness, according to Wilderness Connect, an organization providing communication and education about federally-designated wilderness areas. It's wise to bring an extra set of hiking boots, plenty of water, and a navigational device (like an old-school compass) when setting out for hikes in the area, per Outdoorsy. Since you're not likely to see many other people out in the wilderness — the solitude is real — it's important to inform someone of your plans before setting out and to follow the seven Leave No Trace principles.
Primitive camping and adventure in the Mojave Desert
Backcountry camping is allowed at Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness. There are no facilities, so camping is strictly primitive. BLM suggests that campers take advantage of spaces already used by prior campers, versus creating impromptu sites in otherwise undisturbed areas. Campers can only use dead or downed wood to build a fire, and, of course, you'll need to bring all your own supplies. Past visitors left positive reviews of the experience. "I camped in a dry lake bed, which turns out to have some nice flowers," wrote one Facebook user. "The sunrise was phenomenal. The stars were brilliant."
To get to this uncrowded natural wonderland, take the gravel-lined Amboy Road from Twentynine Palms, California, about a 30-minute drive (4x4 vehicles recommended). The town is where you'll find most local services, including gas stations and food. There are several grocery stores where you can pick up picnic supplies, including Grocery Outlet.
From Twentynine Palms, it's just a 30-minute drive to Ryan Mountain Trail, the Joshua Tree hike that leads to one of the world's best sunset-viewing spots — if you don't mind the crowds, that is, relative to Cleghorn Lakes. If you'd rather explore another BLM-managed wilderness in the area, head to Sheephole Valley Wilderness, a scenic California nature preserve with mountain views and camping. It's about a 40-minute drive from Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness.