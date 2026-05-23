Forget Joshua Tree National Park, California's Secret Nearby Desert Wilderness Is Stunning Without The Crowds

There's a good reason the famous Joshua Tree National Park brings in around three million visitors each year: The popular outdoor destination features otherworldly landscapes, epic hikes, and one of California's most scenic campgrounds. But just half an hour away by car, a lesser-known natural wonderland awaits. Quiet and remote, Cleghorn Lakes Wilderness offers similarly dazzling desert vistas, but with a mere fraction of the people around.

Located in the southern Mojave Desert, just over 20 miles north of Joshua Tree, the area is not a park, but as the name indicates, a "wilderness." Cleghorn Lakes is one of the hundreds of "wilderness areas" and "wilderness study areas" that make up the National Wilderness Preservation System overseen by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) throughout the western United States and Alaska. To qualify, per the BLM (nicknamed "the country's largest landlord," as the organization manages over 100 million acres), a piece of land must be large and undeveloped, and it must offer opportunities for recreation or solitude.