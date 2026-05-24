Canada's 'Gateway To The 1000 Islands' Is A Breathtaking Waterfront Getaway With Small Town Charm And Outdoor Fun
When compared to the other Great Lakes, Lake Ontario is unique because of its famed Thousand Islands National Park. Although these islands are mostly located within the St. Lawrence River and not the lake itself, they're still awe-inspiring and offer some incredible scenery and vacation-worthy destinations. Plus, since the region is split between America and Canada, you can venture back and forth between the two countries (provided you have a valid passport) and get a taste of both worlds. And one of the best places to start your journey is from Canada's "Gateway to the 1000 Islands," the riverfront city of Gananoque.
Not only is Gananoque the perfect launching point for exploring the islands, but it also has a quiet charm of its own that can help make your stay more memorable. As a relatively small town, it doesn't feel crowded or "touristy." One previous visitor described Gananoque as "incredibly quaint and beautiful," adding that it has "a great little vibe" perfect for visitors looking for the "best of small town Ontario." Better yet, thanks to its position next to the St. Lawrence and with the Gananoque River flowing through town, it's a fantastic spot for waterfront fun.
Peak travel season to Gananoque is during the summer, as the weather is the most agreeable, especially if you're looking for outdoor activities. For overnight stays, you can take your pick of quaint local inns and bed and breakfasts, such as the highly-rated Seaway Manor Bed and Breakfast, situated near both rivers. There are also a few chain hotels, such as Super 8 or Best Western, scattered throughout the area. For small-town vibes and endless adventures, make Gananoque your next Canadian vacation destination.
What to expect when visiting Gananoque, Canada
While the city is near the Thousand Islands, you don't have to venture out just yet to bask in the sun — Gananoque has many parks worth exploring. First, there's the Joel Stone Heritage Park, which juts out into the Saint Lawrence River and offers incredible views of the region. Then, there's Confederation Park in the center of town, which encompasses both sides of the Gananoque River and features a sculpture garden. If you're after stunning vistas, hike up to Agnes Maul Macher Park and look out from the bluff. According to the town's official site, this particular area has "a perfect vantage point [to] view the islands" and is a great spot for a picnic.
Hiking and exploring Gananoque's green spaces is sure to work up an appetite, and the town has plenty of delicious local restaurants. If you want a traditional pub experience, head down to the Stonewater Pub near the river and enjoy a few pints and hearty grub like poutine. Or if you're in the mood for something a bit more international, try the Maple Leaf Restaurant, featuring Czech favorites. The Purple House Cafe offers gourmet pizzas in a homestyle setting.
Then, experience Gananoque's culture and history by visiting its unique points of interest. For example, the Thousand Islands Playhouse is perfect for watching live performances while sitting next to the river. Or you can wander through the 1000 Islands History Museum and learn about how Gananoque has helped shape the region. Finally, there's the Thousand Islands Boat Museum on the shores of the St. Lawrence River, which boasts antique boats and live exhibits. Consider extending your adventure with a three-hour drive to St. Lawrence for more art, culture, and even a legendary food market.
Waterfront fun around Gananoque, Canada
Although you can spend your entire vacation in and around Gananoque, you'll want to explore as much of the Thousand Islands Region as possible. Fortunately, you can book boat tours that can take you to its most notable locations, such as Boldt Castle and Singer Castle, two fairytale manors that offer a taste of Europe in Upstate New York. City Cruises is the main boat operator out of the town, and you can take one, three, or five-hour excursions through the islands. Depending on the tour you choose, you'll cruise past lavish island estates, narrow picturesque channels, and even sections of the St. Lawrence Seaway used by massive cargo ships. Longer excursions also provide up-close views of famous landmarks like Millionaire's Row, the 1000 Islands International Bridge, and Boldt Castle itself.
Alternatively, you can drive up to the Thousand Islands National Park on the Canadian side. Here, you can paddle through dozens of small islets, stopping at whichever one you like along the way. Kayakers can explore quiet coves and rocky shorelines while spotting wildlife. Some islands also have picnic areas, waterfront campsites, and scenic spots perfect for watching the sunset over the St. Lawrence River. Just make sure you have a map and plenty of supplies, as the weather can turn quickly and without warning.
Since Gananoque is on the Canadian side of the St. Lawrence River, you can either fly into Canada and drive along Lake Ontario or fly into Northern New York and cross the border. Toronto is the closest major city, about three hours away from Gananoque. If you take this route, consider stopping by the small lakefront town of Ajax, known for its natural beauty. On the American side, New York's Syracuse is about a two-hour drive from Gananoque.