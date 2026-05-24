Canada's 'Gateway To The 1000 Islands' Is A Breathtaking Waterfront Getaway With Small Town Charm And Outdoor Fun

When compared to the other Great Lakes, Lake Ontario is unique because of its famed Thousand Islands National Park. Although these islands are mostly located within the St. Lawrence River and not the lake itself, they're still awe-inspiring and offer some incredible scenery and vacation-worthy destinations. Plus, since the region is split between America and Canada, you can venture back and forth between the two countries (provided you have a valid passport) and get a taste of both worlds. And one of the best places to start your journey is from Canada's "Gateway to the 1000 Islands," the riverfront city of Gananoque.

Not only is Gananoque the perfect launching point for exploring the islands, but it also has a quiet charm of its own that can help make your stay more memorable. As a relatively small town, it doesn't feel crowded or "touristy." One previous visitor described Gananoque as "incredibly quaint and beautiful," adding that it has "a great little vibe" perfect for visitors looking for the "best of small town Ontario." Better yet, thanks to its position next to the St. Lawrence and with the Gananoque River flowing through town, it's a fantastic spot for waterfront fun.

Peak travel season to Gananoque is during the summer, as the weather is the most agreeable, especially if you're looking for outdoor activities. For overnight stays, you can take your pick of quaint local inns and bed and breakfasts, such as the highly-rated Seaway Manor Bed and Breakfast, situated near both rivers. There are also a few chain hotels, such as Super 8 or Best Western, scattered throughout the area. For small-town vibes and endless adventures, make Gananoque your next Canadian vacation destination.