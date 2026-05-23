Iowa's Lovely State Park Near Des Moines Is A Lakeside Escape Known For Its Big Beach And Great Fishing

The state of Iowa is home to 70 different state parks, recreation areas, and forests, so you'll find lots of destinations for outdoor adventures in the Hawkeye State. It's possible to experience a slice of nature close to the state capital of Des Moines at Big Creek State Park. This delightful park is centered around Big Creek Lake, which covers about 814 acres and offers plenty of fun water activities including swimming and fishing.

Big Creek State Park makes a wonderful lake getaway. One of the best things to do here is to get out on the water by boating or paddling — you can rent pontoons, paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, fishing boats, hydro bikes, paddle boats, and small sailboats at Big Creek Marina. The park has 22 picnic shelters and an 18-hole disc golf course, plus it provides access to the 27-mile paved Neil Smith Trail for biking or hiking. The area is lovely in fall to see the colorful foliage and a top spot for birdwatching — you may see raptors, songbirds, and waterfowl here. A Google reviewer praised the park, saying, "Beautiful state park with plenty of bike trails, fishing spots, and a large beach. Lots of parking throughout the park and a trailhead for the Neil Smith bike path."