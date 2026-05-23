Iowa's Lovely State Park Near Des Moines Is A Lakeside Escape Known For Its Big Beach And Great Fishing
The state of Iowa is home to 70 different state parks, recreation areas, and forests, so you'll find lots of destinations for outdoor adventures in the Hawkeye State. It's possible to experience a slice of nature close to the state capital of Des Moines at Big Creek State Park. This delightful park is centered around Big Creek Lake, which covers about 814 acres and offers plenty of fun water activities including swimming and fishing.
Big Creek State Park makes a wonderful lake getaway. One of the best things to do here is to get out on the water by boating or paddling — you can rent pontoons, paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, fishing boats, hydro bikes, paddle boats, and small sailboats at Big Creek Marina. The park has 22 picnic shelters and an 18-hole disc golf course, plus it provides access to the 27-mile paved Neil Smith Trail for biking or hiking. The area is lovely in fall to see the colorful foliage and a top spot for birdwatching — you may see raptors, songbirds, and waterfowl here. A Google reviewer praised the park, saying, "Beautiful state park with plenty of bike trails, fishing spots, and a large beach. Lots of parking throughout the park and a trailhead for the Neil Smith bike path."
Swimming and fishing at Big Creek State Park
The 1,300-foot beach at Big Creek State Park is the largest in the state park system and is perfect for soaking up the sunshine and cooling off in the water with a swim. If you don't want to swim, there's also a playground along with volleyball courts at the beach. When visiting, it's advised to check the beach monitoring website before swimming, as the water can become stagnant or murky. To be safe, keep an eye out for these five red flags before swimming in any lake.
Fishing is a popular pastime on the lake, too — you might catch walleye, crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, muskie, or channel catfish here. There are five boat ramps on the lake that provide access, along with multiple fishing jetties and an accessible fishing pier — two of the boat ramps are on the eastern side of the lake, while three are on the western side. It's possible to rent fishing boats on site if you aren't traveling with your own, but note that this lake is limited to a 5-mph wake.
Planning a trip to Big Creek State Park
Part of Big Creek State Park's appeal is its proximity to Des Moines — it's about a 30-minute drive away from downtown. One Google reviewer highlighted this easy access, saying, "For being only 20 mins or less from Des Moines, this is an absolute go-to for hiking, fishing, beach time, and just being in nature. So quiet and peaceful and the trails and the map are super easy to figure out." It's best to have your own vehicle to get to the park.
There is no camping at Big Creek State Park, but thanks to its proximity to Iowa's charming lakeside escape of Polk City and the major metropolis of Des Moines, there are plenty of nearby accommodation options. Des Moines International Airport is the closest airport to the park — about a 40-minute drive away. Explore more of the area with a visit to the serene Walnut Woods State Park, which is about 35 minutes away.