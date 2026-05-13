Near Des Moines Is Iowa's Serene State Park With Trails, Canoeing, And A Historic Lodge Walnut Woods State Park

When you need to escape Des Moines city life, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources offers several parks within an hour's drive of the state capital. From lakeside escapes to destinations for hunting, these preserves allow visitors to get out in nature without planning a lengthy trip. Situated roughly 20 minutes from downtown Des Moines, right by Des Moines International Airport (DSM), Walnut Woods State Park might seem too close to feel like a real escape, but a visit will change your perspective.

Hugging the banks of the Raccoon River, this 260-acre state park entices visitors with canoeing and over 2 miles of trails meandering through the largest black walnut stand in the U.S. Hundreds of these heritage trees form dense canopies along the paths and around the campground, dropping their green fruits on the forest floor. As can be expected from a place with a natural walnut buffet, the park is a birding hotspot, featuring a bird blind along the river path and over 90 bird species. If you're lucky, you might spot warblers when they make a pitstop at the park during their spring and fall migrations.

Walnut Woods State Park is also one of the only state parks near Des Moines where you can turn a day trip into an overnight stay at the campground. However, the park's highlight is Walnut Woods Lodge. Originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s, this lodge underwent extensive renovations in the last decade, turning it into a venue for weddings and other large gatherings.