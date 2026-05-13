Near Des Moines Is Iowa's Serene State Park With Trails, Canoeing, And A Historic Lodge Walnut Woods State Park
When you need to escape Des Moines city life, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources offers several parks within an hour's drive of the state capital. From lakeside escapes to destinations for hunting, these preserves allow visitors to get out in nature without planning a lengthy trip. Situated roughly 20 minutes from downtown Des Moines, right by Des Moines International Airport (DSM), Walnut Woods State Park might seem too close to feel like a real escape, but a visit will change your perspective.
Hugging the banks of the Raccoon River, this 260-acre state park entices visitors with canoeing and over 2 miles of trails meandering through the largest black walnut stand in the U.S. Hundreds of these heritage trees form dense canopies along the paths and around the campground, dropping their green fruits on the forest floor. As can be expected from a place with a natural walnut buffet, the park is a birding hotspot, featuring a bird blind along the river path and over 90 bird species. If you're lucky, you might spot warblers when they make a pitstop at the park during their spring and fall migrations.
Walnut Woods State Park is also one of the only state parks near Des Moines where you can turn a day trip into an overnight stay at the campground. However, the park's highlight is Walnut Woods Lodge. Originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the 1930s, this lodge underwent extensive renovations in the last decade, turning it into a venue for weddings and other large gatherings.
Paddle the Raccoon River and walk scenic trails at Walnut Woods State Park
Despite Walnut Woods small size, there's plenty to keep visitors occupied. The park might not match Yosemite or even Maquoketa Caves State Park's fairytale forests for mountainous climbs — after all, Iowa has a reputation for being flat. However, a single 2.2-mile trail meanders through the woods and along the banks of the Raccoon River. Featuring plenty of shade, this nature walk is a flat combination of paved and dirt surfaces that's easy enough for kids to trek or for a casual dog walk (leash only). Visitors particularly enjoy stopping at the bird blind and praise the variety of songbirds around the feeders.
For an adventure on water, visitors can put a canoe or kayak in at the park's designated launch point. The journey down the Raccoon River ranges from mostly floating to paddling that will make you sweat, depending on the water level. The route takes paddlers from Walnut Woods to Des Moines Water Works Park, roughly a four-hour trip with plenty of lush foliage along the way during the summer.
The park is open year-round, but the winter months turn the birding paths into snowy tracks for cross-country skiers, while summertime brings picnicking. However, some visitors during the summer months report excessive bugs, with one walker saying she had to run half a mile to keep from being attacked by mosquitoes. Packing mosquito repellent is essential, and you should set an alarm on your phone to reapply.
Rent a historic lodge or camp in a walnut forest at Walnut Woods State Park
For those planning a small wedding, graduation, or family gathering, Walnut Woods Lodge can host 75 guests seated inside and 50 guests seated beneath the covered patio. Shaded by trees, it's one of only 29 lodges in Iowa's state parks system and features a stone facade with large windows revealing the forest. There's a kitchen, a stone fireplace, and hardwood tables that complement the exposed beam work. The lodge can be booked up to 12 months in advance via ReserveAmerica for $250 per day. Walnut Woods Lodge is only available for day-use (10:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.), but visitors looking for overnight lodge accommodations should check out the cabins built by the Civilian Conservation Corps and the prime camping at Iowa's picturesque Backbone State Park.
However, if you want to spend the night at Walnut Woods, the campground earns rave reviews from guests and 4.4 stars on Google Reviews. The campground has 22 shady sites tucked between the walnut trees, including eight spots with full hookups (electricity, water, and sewer). Each site features concrete pads for RVs, electricity, and access to bathrooms with flush toilets. However, you'll need to bring a solar shower like the $30 Coleman Camp Shower because the bathrooms don't have showers. Campers generally consider the campground quiet, a peaceful hideout minutes from big box shops like Target and everything you need in Des Moines.