Iowa's Charming Lakeside City Near Des Moines Is A Fast-Growing Midwest Escape For Outdoor Fun
Travelers are often surprised by the breadth of things to see and do in unassuming Iowa. For starters, it has an award-winning trestle bridge with gorgeous panoramic views. If you're one of those who tackled the bridge's trail, you should make the short drive to Polk City. This quaint Midwest destination is nestled on the shores of Saylorville Lake, with an abundance of outdoor activities for all kinds of thrill-seekers. From hiking and biking to swimming, boating, and camping, this is the ultimate place to get your dose of fresh air. The nearby Big Creek State Park is another reason to choose Polk City for your getaway, home to a different lake for more waterfront fun.
Not only is Polk City a wonderful destination for a nature escape, but it's also a fast-growing city. These efforts are driven by new residential developments, upcoming city parks, fresh infrastructure, and more. All this and more contribute to its expansion as a family-friendly, rural-feeling community within the Des Moines metro area. Although most come here for its natural beauty, you won't be lacking in modern amenities and conveniences. The charming city is full of delicious restaurants worth checking out, there are a dozen city parks for residents to enjoy the green space, and the annual calendar is packed with exciting festivals and events.
Polk City is a short, 25-minute drive from Des Moines, while coming from Cedar Rapids or Iowa City takes about two hours. If you've been exploring the gardens, trails, parks, and mouthwatering wine of Madrid (Boone County, not Spain), you're only 15 minutes away from the city. On the accommodation front, the three-star Qube Hotel is a top choice. More options are available on Airbnb. Otherwise, you can rough it out at Prairie Flower or Cherry Glen campgrounds for a true rustic experience.
Head for the lakes in Polk City
Polk City is an outdoor playground with something for everyone, with Big Creek State Park being one of its biggest draws. Covering 3,550 acres of prairies, forests, and beaches, this state park features scenic trails, swimming areas, picnic spots, and a disc golf course. However, you won't be splashing around Saylorville Lake — instead, it's the 866-acre Big Creek Lake that offers fishing, boating, and swimming. Boasting multiple jetties and a pier to cast a line, the lake is stocked with walleye, largemouth bass, crappie, and bluegill. What's more, there are five ramps around the lake to launch your boat. Whether you prefer a kayak, paddleboard, or pontoon, all you have to do is take a pick and glide across the water.
When you want to take a break from the activities, have a picnic at one of the 22 shelters in the state park. While you're preparing the snacks, kids can play disc golf at the 18-hole course, run around the playground, or practice their serves on the volleyball court. Big Creek State Park provides restroom facilities, concessions, fish cleaning stations, and rentals, so you don't have to miss out on any of the fun in case you forgot something.
Enjoy more lake days on the shore of Saylorville Lake, one of the largest of its kind in the state. Spanning 26,000 acres of surface, the lake provides excellent watersports opportunities. Make your way to Saylorville Lake Marina to rent your boat for the day — from 10-passenger tritoons to double-decker pontoons boasting a slide that goes right into the lake. You'll also notice a lot of people waterskiing and tubing. Saylorville Lake is surrounded by recreation areas and campgrounds, as well as a visitor center operating from April to mid-October.
Discover the trails and Polk City's golf course
Thanks to the plethora of verdant spaces, you're bound to go on a hike or two when visiting Polk City. The Red Feather Prairie Loop is a lakeside path that stretches for 1.8 miles. While there's no shade along the way, you'll come across a lovely butterfly garden on the dog-friendly trail. The loop is easy to complete, with only 72 feet of elevation gain, taking around 30 minutes to hike its entirety. The Lakeshore and Neal Smith Loop offers a longer hike. The 4.6-mile track takes you to prairies, wetlands, forests, and Saylorville Lake's southeast banks.
Those camping at Cherry Glen or Prairie Flower can follow the 1.6-mile Cherry Glen Trail. The out-and-back path has gentle inclines but nothing too difficult — you'll get scenic views with manageable effort. If you're up for a challenge, the expansive Neal Smith Trail should be on your radar. Starting from Des Moines and ending at Big Creek State Park, the 25-mile point-to-point route is best experienced on two wheels. Understandably, not everyone can complete the whole trail — but you can hike and bike its 1.5-mile portion in the state park.
Back in the city, you can take a swing at the Tournament Club of Iowa. The 18-hole, par-71 course is a 7,108-yard layout, with bent grass greens and rolling fairways. The Arnold Palmer design is known for its undulating terrain, strategically located around a series of ravines that make every game a memorable one. One Google review said this spot is in their "top 3 courses played in Iowa," with another mentioning that this was their wedding venue, giving it five stars. When it comes to adventures, don't take Iowa for granted — head to the pristine and clear Five Island Lake that's still a secret after exploring Polk City.