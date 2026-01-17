Iowa's Charming Lakeside City Near Des Moines Is A Fast-Growing Midwest Escape For Outdoor Fun

Travelers are often surprised by the breadth of things to see and do in unassuming Iowa. For starters, it has an award-winning trestle bridge with gorgeous panoramic views. If you're one of those who tackled the bridge's trail, you should make the short drive to Polk City. This quaint Midwest destination is nestled on the shores of Saylorville Lake, with an abundance of outdoor activities for all kinds of thrill-seekers. From hiking and biking to swimming, boating, and camping, this is the ultimate place to get your dose of fresh air. The nearby Big Creek State Park is another reason to choose Polk City for your getaway, home to a different lake for more waterfront fun.

Not only is Polk City a wonderful destination for a nature escape, but it's also a fast-growing city. These efforts are driven by new residential developments, upcoming city parks, fresh infrastructure, and more. All this and more contribute to its expansion as a family-friendly, rural-feeling community within the Des Moines metro area. Although most come here for its natural beauty, you won't be lacking in modern amenities and conveniences. The charming city is full of delicious restaurants worth checking out, there are a dozen city parks for residents to enjoy the green space, and the annual calendar is packed with exciting festivals and events.

Polk City is a short, 25-minute drive from Des Moines, while coming from Cedar Rapids or Iowa City takes about two hours. If you've been exploring the gardens, trails, parks, and mouthwatering wine of Madrid (Boone County, not Spain), you're only 15 minutes away from the city. On the accommodation front, the three-star Qube Hotel is a top choice. More options are available on Airbnb. Otherwise, you can rough it out at Prairie Flower or Cherry Glen campgrounds for a true rustic experience.