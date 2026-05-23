New Jersey's Riverfront Philly Suburb Is A Convenient City With Family-Friendly Vibes And Tasty Eateries

The rolling Delaware River may finish at the Atlantic Ocean, but shortly beforehand, it forms a beautiful and natural boundary between Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's along this boundary where Philadelphia neighbors a collection of riverfront New Jersey suburbs, including the charismatic Gloucester City. First settled by the Dutch in 1623, when it was called Fort Nassau and used for fur trading, Gloucester City has since become a riverside hub of New Jersey eats, park days, and general family-friendly scenes.

The city is well connected to Philadelphia via the Walt Whitman Bridge, which helps Philly visitors drive here in about 20 minutes from downtown. Gloucester City gets a lot of love from its former and current residents on the subreddit r/SouthJersey. People praise its collection of "great bars" and "stellar restaurants." Others appreciate its "really nice parks" and "cool little shops," highlighting the city's various sides and experiences for travelers. But some locals also claim these spots aren't so easy to find, calling Gloucester City more of a "sleepy family town."

This isn't a bad blend to have, though, combining a few enticing eateries and bars with a peaceful, family-friendly ambience. It's one reason why New Jersey is luring retirees over Florida. Gloucester City's grades on Niche reflect this amalgamation of scenes and styles. It scores a B+ for families, A for nightlife and diversity, and a B+ for overall livability. "I was drawn here by the affordability and proximity to Philadelphia, but I stayed because of the community, character, and comfort this small city offers," one 15-year resident wrote on Niche. Clearly, there's enough worth discovering here, whether you're interested in vibrant dining, laidback park days, riverfront settings, or some family fun.