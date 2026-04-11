This US Airport Has The Shortest Walking Distances

How much does anyone truly enjoy walking through airports? Sure, it's nice to get your steps in, but the scenery doesn't exactly elicit a desire for long strolls. Unless you're at a place like Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, a scenic and surprisingly quiet U.S. airport, it's usually best to get in and out with as little walking as possible. While some airports, like Dallas/Fort Worth International, can make people walk as far as 1.5 miles to reach their gate, you don't always have to log that many steps to travel.

Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey currently has the shortest walking distance from entrance to gate in the United States. Travelers flying from or into this airport can enjoy a trek of about 0.03 miles, according to data released by KURU Footwear. The company analyzed the longest possible distances from the entrances of 20 U.S. airports to their farthest gates, identifying the longest and shortest airport walks nationwide. Trenton-Mercer Airport was a clear winner for the shortest distance, followed by Paine Field in Washington (0.04 miles), Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut (0.05 miles), Lihue Airport in Hawaii (0.05 miles), and Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania (0.12 miles).

It's not so surprising to see Trenton-Mercer topping the list. The compact airport covers only about 2.1 square miles in size and has four gates in a single terminal. That's significantly smaller than Dallas/Fort Worth International, which has 171 gates across five terminals and spans nearly 27 square miles. Trenton-Mercer is also more than 140 times smaller than King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest airport by area, which even includes its own mosque. If you're looking for a short walk to your gate, smaller airports tend to be the way to go.