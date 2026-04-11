This US Airport Has The Shortest Walking Distances
How much does anyone truly enjoy walking through airports? Sure, it's nice to get your steps in, but the scenery doesn't exactly elicit a desire for long strolls. Unless you're at a place like Daniel K. Inouye International in Honolulu, a scenic and surprisingly quiet U.S. airport, it's usually best to get in and out with as little walking as possible. While some airports, like Dallas/Fort Worth International, can make people walk as far as 1.5 miles to reach their gate, you don't always have to log that many steps to travel.
Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey currently has the shortest walking distance from entrance to gate in the United States. Travelers flying from or into this airport can enjoy a trek of about 0.03 miles, according to data released by KURU Footwear. The company analyzed the longest possible distances from the entrances of 20 U.S. airports to their farthest gates, identifying the longest and shortest airport walks nationwide. Trenton-Mercer Airport was a clear winner for the shortest distance, followed by Paine Field in Washington (0.04 miles), Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut (0.05 miles), Lihue Airport in Hawaii (0.05 miles), and Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania (0.12 miles).
It's not so surprising to see Trenton-Mercer topping the list. The compact airport covers only about 2.1 square miles in size and has four gates in a single terminal. That's significantly smaller than Dallas/Fort Worth International, which has 171 gates across five terminals and spans nearly 27 square miles. Trenton-Mercer is also more than 140 times smaller than King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest airport by area, which even includes its own mosque. If you're looking for a short walk to your gate, smaller airports tend to be the way to go.
Trenton-Mercer Airport: The short (walk) king for Florida vacations
Trenton-Mercer Airport may be small, but it still does a decent job helping people fly across the country. According to FlightConnections, you can fly to most places in the U.S., as long as you're happy to have a stopover along the way. As of this writing, the only state you can fly directly to from this airport is Florida, making the airport especially convenient for travelers heading south for a beach getaway. There are typically one or two daily flights to Orlando, along with daily service to West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale, plus more limited flights to Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, and St. Petersburg. If you're flying from here to Orlando, check out Park Lake Highland, a charming Orlando neighborhood with eclectic fun.
One reason travelers choose Trenton-Mercer over larger nearby airports is its size. It's possible to enter, pass through security, and reach your gate with minimal walking — sometimes less than 160 feet. It also helps that it's served almost exclusively by the popular, low-cost Frontier Airlines (though the carrier had the most delayed flights in 2025).
Affordability and convenience are two service pillars the airport stands on. However, that may change over the next decade. Trenton-Mercer is reportedly planning a $300 million expansion to accommodate growing passenger numbers. Proposed upgrades include a new terminal and parking deck — improvements that could put its title of "short (walk) king" in jeopardy. While some local residents have raised environmental and noise concerns, federal court rulings have so far supported the project. If completed, the expansion could make the airport feel less cramped – even if it means travelers take a few extra steps before boarding.