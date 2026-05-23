Louisiana's Airport Art Deco Restaurant Has Front-Row Runway Views And Top-Rated Food Without Going Through TSA

There are classic New Orleans traditions essential to any trip to the Big Easy: listen to jazz on Frenchman Street, eat sugar-dusted beignets, and take an airboat swamp tour, to name a few. New Orleans has no shortage of cultural cachet and top-tier gastronomy, but for fans of aviation, Art Deco, Louisiana cuisine, or all three, there's a unique, hidden gem you must add to your next NOLA itinerary. Just a short drive from the French Quarter, Messina's Runway Café is located in the restored Art Deco terminal of the city's original, 1934 New Orleans Lakefront Airport overlooking scenic Lake Pontchartrain. The café's indoor dining room abuts the tarmac and is publicly accessible without entering TSA, offering a menu full of regional favorites and Cajun flavor, plus close-up views of the airport's working runway from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Messina's Runway Café holds 4.5 stars out of nearly 800 Google reviews. It serves classic breakfast, lunch, and brunch fare — from omelets and pancakes to burgers and salads — alongside traditional Southern classics like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and crawfish étouffée. On weekdays, affordable blue plate lunch specials offer prix fixe dishes like smothered pork chops or fried catfish, served with sides such as collard greens, coleslaw, or cornbread.

On weekends during brunch the café serves bottomless mimosas, and The Infatuation in turn called Messina's Runway Café one of 2026's best brunch spots in New Orleans. Journalist Megan Braden-Perry recommends the generously lumpy crab cakes with poached eggs and brabant potatoes or butter-rich New Orleans BBQ shrimp. "My new favorite weekend brunch place," wrote one Google reviewer. "Sitting by the window, we had spectacular views of so many types of aircraft [...] The omelettes were light and fluffy and those potatoes are worth a second visit."