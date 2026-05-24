Canada's Breathtaking Park On Vancouver Island Boasts Large Caves With Beautiful Crystals

Much of Vancouver Island, off the coast of British Columbia, Canada, is covered in temperate rainforest, making it an excellent place to go for anyone who loves nature. But not all of the island's natural beauty is above ground. The island has more than 1,000 caves, and if you want to explore some of them yourself — no caving experience needed — visit Horne Lake Caves Park. Along the Qualicum River on Vancouver Island's east coast, the park is home to seven limestone caves, some stretching hundreds of feet underground, and in them, you can find geologic formations like fossils and delicate sparkling calcite formations.

I was able to visit the park and one of its caves as part of a trip hosted and paid for by Destination BC to get a firsthand look at this natural wonder. There are a couple of small caves that park visitors can explore independently; these are best done only if you have previous caving experience. To fully appreciate how impressive this cave system is, and to help keep yourself and the environment safe, you'll want to do what I did and go on a guided tour.

Horne Lake Caves runs the subterranean tours at the park with a variety of options, depending on how adventurous you want to be and how much time you have. No matter which tour you're on, the guides help keep you comfortable and safe as well as informed about the unique geological space that you're exploring.