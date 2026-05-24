Canada's Best-Kept Secret Outside Toronto Is These Breathtaking Cliffs Overlooking Lake Ontario

When you imagine hidden gems near the bustling city of Toronto, Ontario, what do you think of? Just beyond the edge of Toronto's skyline lies a place that many visitors to Canada never realize exists. Towering, jagged cliffs rise dramatically from Lake Ontario, and the glimmering city lights are replaced with the sound of crashing waves. These are the Scarborough Bluffs, a 9.3-mile stretch of rugged shoreline that is the Great White North's best-kept secret. With its chalky cliffs and inviting beaches, it's the kind of landscape that makes you wonder how something this breathtaking exists so close to Ontario's busy capital city.

What was originally carved from glacial withdrawal over 12,000 years, the Scarborough Bluffs have transformed the shores of Lake Ontario into a must-visit natural wonder that offers dramatic views from its beaches below. While locals in Toronto and the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) are fairly familiar with the Bluffs, visitors to Canada may not have ever heard of these stunning cliffs. The Bluffs offer impressive opportunities for epic photos showcasing the milky blue waters of Lake Ontario, caused by sediment from the cliffs. There are also 11 parks here where you can enjoy picnics, as well as walking trails to get your daily steps in.

As impressive as the Scarborough Bluffs are, the City of Toronto isn't bluffing when they warn visitors to use common sense around the towering 295-foot-high sandstone cliffs. Over the years, the City of Toronto has erected numerous fences around areas of the cliffs for safety reasons, due to crumbling rocks falling from the unstable cliffs above. The slow erosion of the Bluffs' edges has warranted extra precautionary measures, as there have been instances of rockslides. Despite those risks, the Scarborough Bluffs remain one of Canada's most breathtaking natural escapes.