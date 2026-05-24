Canada's Best-Kept Secret Outside Toronto Is These Breathtaking Cliffs Overlooking Lake Ontario
When you imagine hidden gems near the bustling city of Toronto, Ontario, what do you think of? Just beyond the edge of Toronto's skyline lies a place that many visitors to Canada never realize exists. Towering, jagged cliffs rise dramatically from Lake Ontario, and the glimmering city lights are replaced with the sound of crashing waves. These are the Scarborough Bluffs, a 9.3-mile stretch of rugged shoreline that is the Great White North's best-kept secret. With its chalky cliffs and inviting beaches, it's the kind of landscape that makes you wonder how something this breathtaking exists so close to Ontario's busy capital city.
What was originally carved from glacial withdrawal over 12,000 years, the Scarborough Bluffs have transformed the shores of Lake Ontario into a must-visit natural wonder that offers dramatic views from its beaches below. While locals in Toronto and the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) are fairly familiar with the Bluffs, visitors to Canada may not have ever heard of these stunning cliffs. The Bluffs offer impressive opportunities for epic photos showcasing the milky blue waters of Lake Ontario, caused by sediment from the cliffs. There are also 11 parks here where you can enjoy picnics, as well as walking trails to get your daily steps in.
As impressive as the Scarborough Bluffs are, the City of Toronto isn't bluffing when they warn visitors to use common sense around the towering 295-foot-high sandstone cliffs. Over the years, the City of Toronto has erected numerous fences around areas of the cliffs for safety reasons, due to crumbling rocks falling from the unstable cliffs above. The slow erosion of the Bluffs' edges has warranted extra precautionary measures, as there have been instances of rockslides. Despite those risks, the Scarborough Bluffs remain one of Canada's most breathtaking natural escapes.
Spend the day exploring the Scarborough Bluffs' parks
Located along the shores of Lake Ontario — one of North America's five stunning Great Lakes — the Scarborough Bluffs offers visitors glorious water views while hiking, picnicking, and exploring. The breathtaking natural scenery is one of the Bluffs' biggest attractions, which can be enjoyed year-round. However, the best time to visit is during the summer.
Bluffer's Beach and Park features a wide sandy shoreline, a designated picnic area, and a beach volleyball court. It's a scenic spot to spend a summer day, while relaxing by the water and enjoying breathtaking views of the Bluffs. The beach is also Blue Flag certified, meaning the water is clean and safe for a refreshing swim. For visitors wanting to experience the Bluffs from a different perspective, Oceah Oceah offers hourly rentals for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. Another must-see park is Cathedral Bluffs Park — among the highest points — which provides stellar views of the Bluffs' tall, jagged spire-like formations, as well as a large, green space. Keep in mind that Cathedral Bluffs Park does not provide direct access to the water. However, several nearby parks, such as Guild Park and Gardens and East Point Park, do offer water access.
Visitors to the Scarborough Bluffs consistently praise the area's breathtaking scenery. With a 4.7-star rating and over 3,000 Google reviews as of this writing, the Scarborough Bluffs is a hidden gem worthy of a visit. A local who grew up in the neighborhood describes the destination as "Toronto's best kept secret in Scarborough." Reflecting on the area's beauty, they also share: "The beaches are stunning. Nothing compares to this escape from the city." Another traveler shared their experience in a Tripadvisor review, writing, "Worth a stroll, take the camera."
Making the most of your visit to the Scarborough Bluffs
Spending a full day at the Scarborough Bluffs offers visitors more than just its beaches. To see another beautiful destination, stop by Rosetta McClain Gardens, where you can enjoy lush rose gardens, inviting seating areas beneath pergolas, and an impressive rock fountain. It's easy to see why the gardens are a popular backdrop for wedding photos, with sweeping views overlooking Lake Ontario. A previous traveler described the space as a haven for wildlife, recounting how they saw "Oriole nests, lots of [varieties] of Warblers, Birds of Prey, Hummingbirds, a variety of butterflies and bees," and more. After your visit, consider making the short drive to one more stunning botanical garden in Toronto, Allan Gardens Conservatory.
Sailing enthusiasts will be treated to views of sailboats gliding in and out of the picturesque Bluffer's Park Marina, or pulling into the Cathedral and Bluffer's Park Yacht Clubs. When the water is calm after the boats have settled towards the end of the day, the scene makes for some incredible shots with mirror-like reflections on the water's surface. After strolling around the marina and exploring the green spaces at the Scarborough Bluffs, grab a bite at The Dogfish Pub & Eatery. Serving up pub-style grub, the views of the marina are what keep people coming back. One regular guest mentioned, "It's a great gathering spot for friends, with beautiful views and delicious food."
Reaching the Scarborough Bluffs from downtown Toronto takes 30-minutes by car. Alternatively, you can also hop on the TTC (Toronto's public transit system), which will require a short walk to the Bluffs. Another scenic place in Toronto to check out for the best view of the city skyline is the Toronto Island Park, with beaches and lovely views.