Utah's Vibrant Red Rock Conservation Area Has Zion Vibes With Few Crowds Just Outside The National Park

Zion National Park is almost a victim of its own success, attracting millions of hikers annually. If you want to avoid those crowds, consider pivoting to Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. Situated within the 60,000-acre Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, this red rock destination in southwest Utah boasts scenic trails, archaeological sites, and outdoor adventures. Red Cliffs National Conservation Area is the quieter alternative to Zion with similar red rock scenery, shorter hikes, waterfalls, and fewer crowds. However, this isn't a "this instead of that" venue — Red Cliffs marches to the beat of its own drum. One visitor described it by saying, "It's like being in an old western film."

Covering 45,600 acres of ochre landscapes, Red Cliffs National Conservation Area is located close to Zion — less than an hour west of the national park. The desert escape has similar vibes with fewer crowds (only about 600,000 people visit it per year). You can bask in the vibrant backdrops, incredible geological features, archaeological sites, and dinosaur footprints. These unique spots are accessible to hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. The true magic of a desert is the unexpected oasis nestled within it, and Red Cliffs doesn't lack on that front, either. Follow the right trail, and you'll end up at a swimming hole, the perfect place for cooling off after a trek.

Although a year-round destination, Red Cliffs National Conservation Area is best experienced during spring and fall when the weather is milder. It gets pretty hot in the summer, so structure your activities for early mornings or evenings. You can also head there during the off-season, provided you gear up for low winter temperatures and potentially icy terrain. You can reach the conservation area in less than a 10-minute drive from St. George and within two hours of Las Vegas.