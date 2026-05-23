Utah's Vibrant Red Rock Conservation Area Has Zion Vibes With Few Crowds Just Outside The National Park
Zion National Park is almost a victim of its own success, attracting millions of hikers annually. If you want to avoid those crowds, consider pivoting to Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. Situated within the 60,000-acre Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, this red rock destination in southwest Utah boasts scenic trails, archaeological sites, and outdoor adventures. Red Cliffs National Conservation Area is the quieter alternative to Zion with similar red rock scenery, shorter hikes, waterfalls, and fewer crowds. However, this isn't a "this instead of that" venue — Red Cliffs marches to the beat of its own drum. One visitor described it by saying, "It's like being in an old western film."
Covering 45,600 acres of ochre landscapes, Red Cliffs National Conservation Area is located close to Zion — less than an hour west of the national park. The desert escape has similar vibes with fewer crowds (only about 600,000 people visit it per year). You can bask in the vibrant backdrops, incredible geological features, archaeological sites, and dinosaur footprints. These unique spots are accessible to hikers, mountain bikers, and equestrians. The true magic of a desert is the unexpected oasis nestled within it, and Red Cliffs doesn't lack on that front, either. Follow the right trail, and you'll end up at a swimming hole, the perfect place for cooling off after a trek.
Although a year-round destination, Red Cliffs National Conservation Area is best experienced during spring and fall when the weather is milder. It gets pretty hot in the summer, so structure your activities for early mornings or evenings. You can also head there during the off-season, provided you gear up for low winter temperatures and potentially icy terrain. You can reach the conservation area in less than a 10-minute drive from St. George and within two hours of Las Vegas.
Red Cliffs National Conservation Area's trails offer rewarding views
Since January 2026, some of the country's most-visited national parks (including Zion) have set a high fee for international tourists. Sidestep that surcharge by exploring similar paths at Red Cliffs National Conservation Area. With over 130 miles of trails, hikes range from easy paths to rugged routes. Start with a minimal-energy, maximum-scenery hike along the Babylon Arch Trail. The out-and-back path is only 1.6 miles long — but the road to the trailhead requires a four-wheel drive vehicle. Otherwise, park your car at Sand Cove and hike the additional distance. The effort is worthwhile once you reach Babylon Arch, a striking formation with sweeping vistas of the red rock country.
The Yellow Knolls Trail exposes you to another side of the conservation area. Trekking the 3.9-mile out-and-back trail, you'll come across petrified sands all over the surface. Springtime hikers can admire both the topography and the blooming wildflowers. Since there's little shade along the way, make sure to head out early and bring enough water with you. You'll be climbing approximately 459 feet — feel free to carve your own path and scramble over the slickrock dunes at your own pace.
Those looking for a fast track to a hidden gem can take the Red Reef Trail. Spanning 1.6 miles, the out-and-back trail is rated hard on AllTrails — but not for the reasons you think. While the hike itself starts out easy with slight elevation gain, the last stretch is a bit of a nail-biter, as it has a steep scrambling portion. There's a stream bed along the trail, which brings you to a swimming area. As fun as it is to splash around after a hike, the narrow canyons are a high-risk flood area, so be alert on your refreshing plunge.
Discover the conservation area's prehistoric gems
Besides geological formations and secret swimming holes, Red Cliffs National Conservation Area gives you the opportunity to see ancient dinosaur footprints. You'll spot visible fossilized dinosaur tracks on the Dino Cliffs Trail. This 3.6-mile, out-and-back journey starts out as a dirt path, later switching to a proper trail, where you'll encounter 17 preserved dinosaur tracks — keep an eye out for them about 600 feet from the west entrance. The views of the fiery cliffs are just as breathtaking. The Silver Reef Loop takes you to the Jurassic-age tracks, too — the fossils have been confirmed to belong to the Grallator, Eubrontes, and Kayentapus species.
You can travel from the Jurassic Period to 500 A.D. by going on a quick hike along the Anasazi Trail. In 1 short mile, you'll end up at the Red Cliffs Archaeological Site, which was once inhabited by Ancestral Pueblo farmers. Take your time to observe the relics that date back over 1,000 years — you'll notice archaic pit houses, pueblos, storage rooms, and historic ruins. There are interpretive signs throughout the area, allowing you to learn about their way of life.
If you're traversing through the Red Cliffs Recreation Area within the reserve, continue your time-travel excursion by stopping at the Orson B. Adams House. The Mormon pioneer sandstone home was constructed in the 1860s and is the last remaining fully preserved piece of the 19th-century Harrisburg settlement. Get acquainted with its architecture, learn about its former inhabitants, and immerse yourself in the rural atmosphere. Since you're already at Red Cliffs, explore the historic ghost town of Harrisburg, hidden in the mountains near red rock beauty. You can also drive back to St. George and marvel at the surrounding striking red cliffs from its urban center.