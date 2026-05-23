California's Coastal Mediterranean-Style Boutique Hotel In Pebble Beach Has Award-Winning Golf And Spa
Pebble Beach, on the southern side of California's Monterey Peninsula, is a scenic place with pine forests, white-sand beaches, and craggy seaside cliffs. Along with its natural beauty, the gated community is known for its famous golf courses, high-end houses, and hotels. For a stay at one of Pebble Beach's most exclusive properties,, book a night at Casa Palmero, a secluded boutique hotel well suited for a golf getaway, wellness weekend, or romantic retreat. It has earned a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star rating, which denotes it as "verified luxury."
I had a chance to stay at this award-winning hotel on a hosted stay. Walking into Casa Palmero feels like stepping into a friend's hidden villa somewhere in the Mediterranean, thanks to its terracotta-roof tiled buildings, courtyards with fountains, and lush landscaping dotted with palm and oak trees. I was greeted by name throughout my stay, starting with a tour of the grounds and guest room – a level of personalized service offered to every guest. Along with the elegant surroundings, the attention to detail is one of Casa Palmero's hallmarks.
There are only 24 rooms at this hotel, which was once a private residence dating back to the 1920s. All the spacious rooms and suites come with a large soaking tub and a gas-burning fireplace. Some of the rooms have their own private outdoor hot tubs, and others overlook the opening hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links. If you're anything like me, you may never want to leave your room. Still, it's worth getting out to spend time in the library and living room, complete with plush seating and fireplaces. There's also a billiards room with the balls racked and ready to go.
Gourmet snacks and drinks, an award-winning spa, and ocean view fitness for guests at Casa Palmero
Each morning at Casa Palmero, a continental breakfast is delivered to your room. Rooms are also stocked with complimentary treats, including house-made trail mix. In the afternoon, the happy hour features a spread of gourmet snacks alongside cocktails and local wines. In the evening, you can get a quick bite, desserts, and more drinks — all included in the room rate. Casa Palmero doesn't have its own restaurant, but you can get round-the-clock room service delivered from the nearby Pebble Beach restaurants.
The hotel's heated outdoor pool is shared with The Spa at Pebble Beach, which has made the Forbes Five-Star Award list multiple times. The spa is close and private enough that you can walk there from your room in a bathrobe. When it comes to treatments, it offers a wide range of massages, wraps, facials, and wellness rituals, such as chakra balancing and sound healing. Its signature treatments include the Lasapa Lelima Purification Treatment, which uses local coastal sage and elderberry. Guests at Casa Palmero also have access to the spa's hot tubs and steam rooms even without booking a treatment. If you book the spa package with the hotel, you get a $500 spa credit.
There's no gym at Casa Palmero, but guests can use The Beach & Tennis Club at Pebble Beach. The private club includes multiple championship tennis courts and pickleball courts, a fitness area, and group classes. The club's swimming pool and hot tub overlook Stillwater Cove, making it an especially scenic place to catch the sunset. You can also find hiking and biking trails nearby, as well as equestrian trails through the Del Monte Forest and along the cliffs of Pebble Beach.
Golf, luxury cars, and popular attractions near Casa Palmero
Casa Palmero sits beside the first hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links, widely considered one of the country's premier public golf courses. Over its century-plus history, the course has hosted numerous major tournaments. If you want to play there, Casa Palmero can help set it up. That's a major advantage since nonresort guests are generally limited to booking within 24 hours, while resort guests can reserve up to 18 months in advance. The resort also offers a golf and stay package that includes an hour of lessons and tee time for two at The Hay, a nine-hole course and putting green. To make things easy, you can have your golf clubs shipped directly to and from the hotel.
Beyond golf, a stay at Casa Palmero makes it convenient to explore Pebble Beach's famous 17-Mile Drive, a world-renowned scenic route that takes you past Lone Cypress, the world's most photographed tree. Resort guests receive complimentary access to the drive and can borrow Lexus vehicles for two-hour test drives. Another celebrated site worth visiting nearby is Point Lobos, the crown jewel of the California state park system.
One thing to keep in mind: Casa Palmero is a splurge destination for most travelers, with room rates starting above $1,300 per night. And while the property is close to the coast, the rooms themselves do not offer ocean views.
Disclaimer: I previously stayed at Casa Palmero on a hosted visit, but all opinions are my own. Based on my observations at the time, the staff treated every guest with the same attentive level of service.