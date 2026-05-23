California's Coastal Mediterranean-Style Boutique Hotel In Pebble Beach Has Award-Winning Golf And Spa

Pebble Beach, on the southern side of California's Monterey Peninsula, is a scenic place with pine forests, white-sand beaches, and craggy seaside cliffs. Along with its natural beauty, the gated community is known for its famous golf courses, high-end houses, and hotels. For a stay at one of Pebble Beach's most exclusive properties,, book a night at Casa Palmero, a secluded boutique hotel well suited for a golf getaway, wellness weekend, or romantic retreat. It has earned a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star rating, which denotes it as "verified luxury."

I had a chance to stay at this award-winning hotel on a hosted stay. Walking into Casa Palmero feels like stepping into a friend's hidden villa somewhere in the Mediterranean, thanks to its terracotta-roof tiled buildings, courtyards with fountains, and lush landscaping dotted with palm and oak trees. I was greeted by name throughout my stay, starting with a tour of the grounds and guest room – a level of personalized service offered to every guest. Along with the elegant surroundings, the attention to detail is one of Casa Palmero's hallmarks.

There are only 24 rooms at this hotel, which was once a private residence dating back to the 1920s. All the spacious rooms and suites come with a large soaking tub and a gas-burning fireplace. Some of the rooms have their own private outdoor hot tubs, and others overlook the opening hole of the Pebble Beach Golf Links. If you're anything like me, you may never want to leave your room. Still, it's worth getting out to spend time in the library and living room, complete with plush seating and fireplaces. There's also a billiards room with the balls racked and ready to go.