California's Charming College Neighborhood Is Highly Walkable With An Energetic Feel And Vibrant Shops
Many visitors go to San Francisco to see the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, and Alcatraz Island, but just across the water, thousands of students get to call the Golden State home (well, for four years, anyway). The prestigious U.C. Berkeley is not too far east, and just before you reach the campus from the Bay, you'll pass through one of the college town's most walkable neighborhoods: Southside Berkeley. Southside has received a Walk Score of 96 and an "A+" neighborhood rating on Niche, and it's a cozy area just south of the main campus, a few compact blocks where getting to class on foot is never a second thought.
Getting to Southside Berkeley is straightforward for travelers flying into the Bay Area. From San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the BART public transport network runs directly to Downtown Berkeley in about 55 minutes, meaning no rental car is needed. The neighborhood's connectedness is built for college life. Not only is it easy to walk to school, but after a long day of studying, students can pass by many bars and restaurants for a beverage at places like Raleigh's Pub on Telegraph Avenue — or, as they call it, "the antidote to education." It's hard not to stop on your walk back home as you pass by stores like Games of Berkeley to challenge a stranger to a match or flip through the aisles of Amoeba Music, which bills itself as the world's largest independently owned record store. The energy is electric, and it spills out onto every corner. It's one of those rare neighborhoods where walking isn't just practical; it's the whole point.
Southside's proximity to campus and why students benefit
For any college student, skipping the car, the ride shares, and the Lime scooter rides is a win. This means less maintenance, less money, and a lot more fresh air. In Southside Berkeley, that's easy. It takes just 15 minutes to walk from one side of the neighborhood to the other, making it one of those rare places where leaving the vehicle behind never feels like a sacrifice. In fact, it's so close to campus that U.C. Berkeley has residence halls located there.
Berkeley is considered one of California's most walkable destinations, but Southside specifically has the kind of community that makes it easy to feel at home from day one, with familiar faces at the coffee shop, restaurants that know the regulars, and a neighborhood pace that matches the academic calendar. Mini-marts are sprinkled throughout the city, allowing students and residents to buy their groceries, while an unforgettable walk down Telegraph Avenue leads to Sather Gate, U.C. Berkeley's iconic arch entrance at the heart of the campus. Continue north past the academic buildings, and you'll eventually enter North Berkeley, another walkable area with Victorian homes and unique shops.
Southside's iconic local shops
Southside's streets are colored with vibrant shops that breathe a youthful energy into every block. Independent stores that have been open for decades grace newcomers with a sense of nostalgia, such as Moe's Books, which has been selling new and used books since the late 1950s. On the musical side of the artistic ledger, Amoeba Music opened in 1990, while Games of Berkeley has been combining entertainment and competition in the neighborhood since the 1980s.
Southside's shops look a bit different than the average mall or shopping district, and that also includes the vintage clothing stores, some of which feel more like fashion museums than shops. Anastasia's Vintage and Textures Vintage style the city with retro finds, bringing an eccentric, one-of-a-kind energy that feels distinctly Berkeley. And it's not just the storefronts; between Durant and Channing, street vendors line the sidewalks with handmade jewelry, tie-dyed clothing, and artwork. It's a tradition that dates back to the 1960s, one that has since transformed into a daily street market. You might get lost in a store on the walk over — just don't be late to class! Want to learn more about Berkeley? Check out why it was named America's healthiest city.