California's Charming College Neighborhood Is Highly Walkable With An Energetic Feel And Vibrant Shops

Many visitors go to San Francisco to see the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, and Alcatraz Island, but just across the water, thousands of students get to call the Golden State home (well, for four years, anyway). The prestigious U.C. Berkeley is not too far east, and just before you reach the campus from the Bay, you'll pass through one of the college town's most walkable neighborhoods: Southside Berkeley. Southside has received a Walk Score of 96 and an "A+" neighborhood rating on Niche, and it's a cozy area just south of the main campus, a few compact blocks where getting to class on foot is never a second thought.

Getting to Southside Berkeley is straightforward for travelers flying into the Bay Area. From San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the BART public transport network runs directly to Downtown Berkeley in about 55 minutes, meaning no rental car is needed. The neighborhood's connectedness is built for college life. Not only is it easy to walk to school, but after a long day of studying, students can pass by many bars and restaurants for a beverage at places like Raleigh's Pub on Telegraph Avenue — or, as they call it, "the antidote to education." It's hard not to stop on your walk back home as you pass by stores like Games of Berkeley to challenge a stranger to a match or flip through the aisles of Amoeba Music, which bills itself as the world's largest independently owned record store. The energy is electric, and it spills out onto every corner. It's one of those rare neighborhoods where walking isn't just practical; it's the whole point.