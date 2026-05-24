Tennessee's Newest State Park Is A Historic Destination With Stunning Mountain Scenery Above Hidden Caves

This spring, Tennessee officially designated its 64th state park. Though the designation is new, the area is fairly well-known to travelers. The recently named Cardwell Mountain State Archaeological Park is immediately adjacent to the Cumberland Caverns, one of the largest cave systems in the country — and one of the most famous in a state that offers 10,000 caves and caverns to explore.

The famous caverns have already received a notable distinction from the National Park Service: the site was named a National Natural Landmark in 1973. Now, Cumberland Caverns is the neighbor of Tennessee's newest state park, a 534-acre property in Warren County. The park will comprise Cardwell Mountain — a prominent landmark that rises up directly above the caverns — as well as the stunning natural scenery that surrounds it.

Another important component of Cardwell Mountain State Archaeological Park is the protection of cultural history. There's archaeological evidence of Native American settlements on the site going back thousands of years, including a 15-foot monument that was constructed in a meadow about a millennium ago, per the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC).