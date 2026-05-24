Tennessee's Newest State Park Is A Historic Destination With Stunning Mountain Scenery Above Hidden Caves
This spring, Tennessee officially designated its 64th state park. Though the designation is new, the area is fairly well-known to travelers. The recently named Cardwell Mountain State Archaeological Park is immediately adjacent to the Cumberland Caverns, one of the largest cave systems in the country — and one of the most famous in a state that offers 10,000 caves and caverns to explore.
The famous caverns have already received a notable distinction from the National Park Service: the site was named a National Natural Landmark in 1973. Now, Cumberland Caverns is the neighbor of Tennessee's newest state park, a 534-acre property in Warren County. The park will comprise Cardwell Mountain — a prominent landmark that rises up directly above the caverns — as well as the stunning natural scenery that surrounds it.
Another important component of Cardwell Mountain State Archaeological Park is the protection of cultural history. There's archaeological evidence of Native American settlements on the site going back thousands of years, including a 15-foot monument that was constructed in a meadow about a millennium ago, per the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation (TDEC).
Discover Cardwell Mountain State Archaeological Park
Brian Clifford, the deputy commissioner for Conservation at TDEC, says the park's location is "extraordinary," because it appeals to history buffs and outdoors types alike. He adds, "We know Tennesseans will enjoy and appreciate all of what the park offers." Of course, it's not only locals who will benefit from access to the state's newest park. Cardwell Mountain State Archaeological Park will also be an attraction for out-of-state travelers, just like the popular Virgin Falls State Natural Area, a hidden waterfall haven that offers a tranquil escape with majestic views.
Though the designation was announced on May 8, 2026, the state park isn't open to visitors just yet. Specific timelines have yet to be disclosed, but plans for upcoming construction are in the works, according to the state. When complete, the park will have a visitor center with educational exhibits, walking trails, and sweeping views of the nearby mountains. "The park will be fully open when all staff, trails, and facilities are in place," writes the Tennessee State Parks system in a press release.
Explore the caves beneath Cardwell Mountain State Park
Besides trails, views, and a visitor center, what else can visitors expect at Tennessee's newest state park? One key detail pertains to the 19th-century residents for whom the park is named. The Cardwell family set up a homestead and planted fruit orchards on the mountainous site in 1828, and they continued to live there for 150 years. Today, a few apple trees are still growing, and the park intends to maintain them, in addition to planting new saplings to support the orchard.
Stay tuned for developments on when the park will open. In the meantime, you can visit the adjacent Cumberland Caverns, hundreds of feet below the base of the mountain, on a guided tour. The easiest and shortest trek through the caves, open to all ages, takes just 45 minutes, but the complex also offers lantern light tours (for ages 8 and up) and challenging adventure tours (for ages 16 and up) that involve climbing and crawling through the caves.
The caverns and state park are located just over an hour's drive from Chattanooga and its metropolitan airport. Known as American's first "national park city," this scenic Southern gem — with trails, river views, and lush green spaces — is worth a visit in its own right.