Between San Antonio And Fort Worth Is A Texas Lakefront Inn With Hill Country Charm And Train Caboose Stays
Kingsland has the kind of down-home Southern hospitality and rural charm you'd expect to find in a sleepy little Texas Hill Country lake town. Known as the place "where the rivers flow and the bluebonnets grow," this unincorporated town hugs the waters of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, a sprawling reservoir at the confluence of the Llano and Colorado rivers. The Antlers Inn is one of the top-rated lodges in town, situated along the water. It's also one of the most historic, having opened its doors back in 1901, just a few years after the Austin and Northwestern Railroad expanded its line into town, putting Kingsland on the map. The town is located between San Antonio and Fort Worth, and is a bit over a 1-hour drive northwest from Austin.
Established by the head of the railway company, The Antlers Inn was built within walking distance of the railroad station. The two-story hotel and its surrounding cabins quickly became a popular resort destination for local tourists, as well as a convenient stopover for businessmen and ranchers traveling through Central Texas. Despite changing hands several times over the years, the inn has managed to retain its vintage character and was designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 2002.
There are additional homey accommodations around the property today, including rustic cabins, four restored cabooses, and even a train depot built in the 1880s. There's also something special for horror movie buffs. The original Victorian-era farmhouse used in Tobe Hooper's 1974 slasher "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" was moved across the street in 1998 and now serves as the inn's cozy restaurant and pub, fittingly named Hooper's after the film's director.
Unwind in comfy rooms full of Texas history at The Antlers Inn
Like many historic Victorian-era hotels in America, each of The Antlers Inn's six suites is decorated in a way that honors the original craftsmanship of the historic Texas Hill Country property. Each double queen and king room is uniquely decorated and features a mix of period decor, from penny tile bathrooms and four-poster beds to antique checkered tables and classic wingback chairs. Although thoughtfully decorated with vintage decor, the quaint rooms are also equipped with plenty of modern comforts, including a television, Wi-Fi, and plush linens.
The suites are roomy, ranging from about 400 to more than 500 square feet, with mini living rooms complete with comfy couches and dining tables. If you need a more spacious retreat, you can book one of the cottages or cabins around the hotel. The lodges are available in one- or two-bedroom layouts and also have separate seating areas, as well as kitchenettes. The dwellings do have more of a contemporary feel, but still maintain that cozy touch.
Home-cooked meals are also close by. You can grab a bite to eat at Hooper's, which serves a variety of Southern-style staples – country breakfasts, grits, fried pickles, and more. The restaurant also has vegetarian options. Junction Prime steakhouse is also just a short walk away if you're in the mood for a more elevated dining experience.
Sleep the night away in a vintage train car
In addition to the main rooms and surrounding cabins, The Antlers Inn has four restored train cabooses on the grounds that you can rent for a more novel experience. As the hotel notes on its website, the decommissioned railroad cars are "quirky, historic, and charming all at the same time." The cabooses have been revamped with all the hotel room basics, including a queen-size bed, children's bunk beds, a small kitchenette, and a full bathroom with a stand-up shower. But they're still full of character and old-timey nostalgia, set against the Texas Hill Country backdrop. One of the preserved highlights of the cabooses is the original cupolas — the raised, windowed lookouts common on old cabooses — which are perfect for taking in the view.
Constructed by the San Antonio and Aransas Pass Railway in the late 1800s, the train depot cabin makes for another historic stay. The former railroad terminal has lots of space if you're traveling with family or friends. Spanning almost 1,400 square feet, the cabin has enough room for eight people, and includes a large kitchen and two wood-paneled bedrooms.
Stretch your legs across the hotel's 8-acre grounds, which are dotted with gardens and just steps away from Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, or Lake LBJ for short. Guests can fish off the lake's pier or paddle out on a kayak. (Kayaks are available to guests on a first-come, first-served basis.) The reservoir is more than 6,500 acres and is one of the six bodies of water that make up the Texas Hill Country's spectacular Highland Lakes region. Want to see more of the area? Texas' underground Longhorn Cavern State Park is only about a 10-minute drive away.