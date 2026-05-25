Between San Antonio And Fort Worth Is A Texas Lakefront Inn With Hill Country Charm And Train Caboose Stays

Kingsland has the kind of down-home Southern hospitality and rural charm you'd expect to find in a sleepy little Texas Hill Country lake town. Known as the place "where the rivers flow and the bluebonnets grow," this unincorporated town hugs the waters of Lake Lyndon B. Johnson, a sprawling reservoir at the confluence of the Llano and Colorado rivers. The Antlers Inn is one of the top-rated lodges in town, situated along the water. It's also one of the most historic, having opened its doors back in 1901, just a few years after the Austin and Northwestern Railroad expanded its line into town, putting Kingsland on the map. The town is located between San Antonio and Fort Worth, and is a bit over a 1-hour drive northwest from Austin.

Established by the head of the railway company, The Antlers Inn was built within walking distance of the railroad station. The two-story hotel and its surrounding cabins quickly became a popular resort destination for local tourists, as well as a convenient stopover for businessmen and ranchers traveling through Central Texas. Despite changing hands several times over the years, the inn has managed to retain its vintage character and was designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 2002.

There are additional homey accommodations around the property today, including rustic cabins, four restored cabooses, and even a train depot built in the 1880s. There's also something special for horror movie buffs. The original Victorian-era farmhouse used in Tobe Hooper's 1974 slasher "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" was moved across the street in 1998 and now serves as the inn's cozy restaurant and pub, fittingly named Hooper's after the film's director.