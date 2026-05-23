This Exciting Type Of Camping Exploration Is Becoming Wildly Popular In America
In recent years, more travelers have been prepping their bikes instead of lacing up their hiking boots for overnight adventures in nature. Bikepacking has become a wildly popular activity for those wanting to explore the United States' expansive natural landscapes. As a fusion of cycling and camping, bikepacking is a multi-day excursion on two wheels, where you lug along everything you'll need to sleep under the stars.
Although bikepacking has been around since the 1990s, it has started to gain attention in recent years due to a surge in sustainable and active tourism, outdoor recreation, and social media presence. In 2023, Treendly (a blog about rising trends across multiple industries) highlighted bikepacking as an up-and-coming adventure fad, and interest from Americans has only increased since then. Similarly, bikepackers have taken to TikTok and Instagram to offer advice on how to have a successful trip and share the idyllic landscapes seen across their adventures. The U.S. has many cycling routes with stunning views perfect for bikepacking, including the TransAmerica Trail, deemed the "Appalachian Trail of the biking world."
Before plunging into your first bikepacking adventure, careful itinerary planning is essential, as well as meticulous packing and reliable equipment. This trend is also felt across the Atlantic in Europe, whether you're riding through the Swiss Alps or exploring the Spanish Lapland — a secret outdoor adventure paradise with world-class mountain biking.
Take a bikepacking adventure
Planning a bikepacking trip is no easy feat, but half of the challenge is getting the right gear. In addition to a regular or electric bicycle, you'll need bags that attach to your frame, seat, and handlebars. Your packs should include a shelter (like a small tent, hammock, or tarp), a sleep system, clothing, and cooking gear. Not to mention, tools, spare tubes, patch kits, and a tire lever are essential. It's a good idea to bring extra lights, even if you don't plan to be riding in the dark.
If you have a solid community of bikers and don't want to invest in your own supplies, reach out to borrow some gear — they might even join you in your adventure. While bike packing solo is a fulfilling experience, going with friends helps lighten the overall load and makes the trip a truly bonding adventure. Before you embark on your trip, take your setup for a test run to ensure it's comfortable and practice any routine maintenance fixes. When you're out on the trail, remain flexible and adjust your plans depending on your energy level, the weather, or unforeseen route closures.
For beginners, Kansas' Flint Hills Trail is the perfect place to try your hand at bikepacking. With 118 miles of open prairie and minimal elevation, this route can be a great introduction to the sport. If you're up for more of a challenge, the Idaho Hot Springs Mountain Bike Loop in the Boise National Forest runs for 150 miles through the Gem State's rugged woods. The three- to four-day ride traverses Decker Creek Summit and passes sparkling natural hot springs where you can take a dip and relax your muscles. Whether embarking on a multi-day bikepacking adventure or a short ride, check out these breathtaking trails that riders agree you should visit at least once.