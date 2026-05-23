This Exciting Type Of Camping Exploration Is Becoming Wildly Popular In America

In recent years, more travelers have been prepping their bikes instead of lacing up their hiking boots for overnight adventures in nature. Bikepacking has become a wildly popular activity for those wanting to explore the United States' expansive natural landscapes. As a fusion of cycling and camping, bikepacking is a multi-day excursion on two wheels, where you lug along everything you'll need to sleep under the stars.

Although bikepacking has been around since the 1990s, it has started to gain attention in recent years due to a surge in sustainable and active tourism, outdoor recreation, and social media presence. In 2023, Treendly (a blog about rising trends across multiple industries) highlighted bikepacking as an up-and-coming adventure fad, and interest from Americans has only increased since then. Similarly, bikepackers have taken to TikTok and Instagram to offer advice on how to have a successful trip and share the idyllic landscapes seen across their adventures. The U.S. has many cycling routes with stunning views perfect for bikepacking, including the TransAmerica Trail, deemed the "Appalachian Trail of the biking world."

Before plunging into your first bikepacking adventure, careful itinerary planning is essential, as well as meticulous packing and reliable equipment. This trend is also felt across the Atlantic in Europe, whether you're riding through the Swiss Alps or exploring the Spanish Lapland — a secret outdoor adventure paradise with world-class mountain biking.