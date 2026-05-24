Between San Antonio And Corpus Christi Is The 'Storytelling Capital Of Texas' With Historic Charm And Tasty Eats

On the route from San Antonio to Corpus Christi is a small Texas town with a big claim to fame. George West only has about 2,300 permanent residents, but for decades, thousands more would flock to the town to attend Storyfest, a multi-day festival centered around raconteurs.

Storyfest began in 1989 with the aim to "preserve and perpetuate the art of storytelling," and it grew into a beloved festival that brought the country's best storytellers, poets, and liars to George West to participate in the festival. For years, folks took to the stage to tell ghost stories, tall tales, and "sacred" emotional stories, which led to the town's designation as the "Storytelling Capital of Texas" in 2005 by the Texas State Senate.

Although Storyfest ended in 2019, George West still has a handful of historic buildings and tasty eats that make it worth a stop if you're traveling between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. George West has been the seat of Live Oak County since 1919, and you can see glimpses of its beginnings in places like the 1920s courthouse and the early 20th-century homes that add charm to this small town. If you're feeling peckish, stop at one of its handful of restaurants, which offer Mexican, Tex-Mex, and Italian options.