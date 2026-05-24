Between San Antonio And Corpus Christi Is The 'Storytelling Capital Of Texas' With Historic Charm And Tasty Eats
On the route from San Antonio to Corpus Christi is a small Texas town with a big claim to fame. George West only has about 2,300 permanent residents, but for decades, thousands more would flock to the town to attend Storyfest, a multi-day festival centered around raconteurs.
Storyfest began in 1989 with the aim to "preserve and perpetuate the art of storytelling," and it grew into a beloved festival that brought the country's best storytellers, poets, and liars to George West to participate in the festival. For years, folks took to the stage to tell ghost stories, tall tales, and "sacred" emotional stories, which led to the town's designation as the "Storytelling Capital of Texas" in 2005 by the Texas State Senate.
Although Storyfest ended in 2019, George West still has a handful of historic buildings and tasty eats that make it worth a stop if you're traveling between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. George West has been the seat of Live Oak County since 1919, and you can see glimpses of its beginnings in places like the 1920s courthouse and the early 20th-century homes that add charm to this small town. If you're feeling peckish, stop at one of its handful of restaurants, which offer Mexican, Tex-Mex, and Italian options.
Railroad history lives in George West, Texas
While Storyfest may have put George West on the map, it was a man named George Washington West who literally put it on the map. West was a rancher who had a vision: a town named after him on the railroad route between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Texas is the land of ranches, including the biggest one in the country, so it's not surprising that West used part of his own ranch to build up the town. He donated 13 miles of his land to be right-of-way for the railroad, and provided the funding to establish a town in 1912. Soon, George West the town had hotels, a barber shop, and a restaurant, while George West the person donated more money to build a courthouse in order to get the county seat of Live Oak moved to his town.
The original brick courthouse with its white columns still stands today. Outside of it, you'll find the permanent display of Geronimo, who was West's lead steer. In the town center, there's also the Buck West House, which was built in 1914 and is now home to the Chamber of Commerce. For an entertainment-oriented experience in George West, see what's playing at the Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre. Built in 1946, this 20th-century theater has events like live music, comedy shows, and plays.
Those interested in local history can check out the Grace Armantrout Museum, which opened in 1995. Grace Armantrout was a resident of George West for 70 years and collected a variety of vintage objects, including those owned by George West, as well as unique pieces like uranium glassware, which glows bright green. The museum may not always be open during posted hours, so it's best to try to call ahead if you're planning to visit.
What to eat in George West, Texas
George West has a few tasty restaurants that draw in locals and those passing through. With 4.4 stars on Google Reviews, Rodeo Grill is a stand-out for its Tex-Mex menu and ambience, which one visitor writes "perfectly captures that rustic, cowboy charm without feeling overdone." Others note that it's an off-the-beaten path restaurant with great service, and one reviewer recommends the homemade ice cream and chiles rellenos. You can see for yourself how it compares to the five most exceptional spots for Tex-Mex in San Antonio.
Jalisco Mexican Taqueria currently has 4.0 stars on Google Reviews, thanks to its barbacoa-cooking style and homemade tortillas. For a different type of cuisine, head to Georgio's Pizza & Subs, an Italian joint with a 4.4-rating on Google Reviews. Several reviewers note that it's a hidden gem where you can get good-quality pizza and calzones. Plus, it has arcade games, so it's perfect for kids or your own inner child.
If you're traveling between San Antonio and Corpus Christi or staying in either location, George West is a convenient stop. It's less than 1.5 hours from San Antonio and its airport, and an hour from Corpus Christi and its airport. So, if you've checked out all the history that San Antonio has to offer, you can make an easy trip to George West and learn about small town history.