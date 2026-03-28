San Antonio's Oldest Neighborhood Is An Artsy Cultural Texas Hub With Shopping And Cobbled Streets

If you're looking for a Texas city brimming with history and artsy, walkable neighborhoods, then look no further than San Antonio. Known for its hundreds of years of fascinating history, a rich blend of Native American, Mexican, African, and European influences, and its vibrant artistic community, this city is a must-visit spot for culture lovers. And there's no better place to start your tour of San Antonio than the neighborhood where it all began.

Located downtown, just a mile away from the city's buzzing cultural center, and steps from the River Walk, La Villita is considered San Antonio's first neighborhood. Its story traces back to the 1700s. Originally a Coahuiltecan Native American village, it was the site of several historic moments, including the Casas Revolt — an 1811 rebellion against Spanish rule. Just over two decades later, in 1835, Mexican general Martín Perfecto de Cos surrendered to Texan soldiers right in La Villita.

Thanks to a restoration effort that began in 1939, this National Historic District is now one of San Antonio's artsiest and most charming cultural hubs. The area is lined with adobe and stone buildings and filled with more than 25 quaint artisan shops, art galleries, and eateries. To reach La Villita, visitors need only make a roughly 15-minute drive (30 minutes via public transportation) from the San Antonio International Airport.