One Of Boston's Largest Clock Towers Is A Historic Massachusetts Gem Taller Than London's Big Ben

London's Big Ben stands at an impressive 315 feet tall, but it's no match for Boston's iconic Custom House Tower at 496 feet. Not only is it taller than the famous U.K. landmark, but it's also one of the largest in the Massachusetts metropolis. It rises above the surrounding streetscape, and visitors can see it from various spots around town. Located just a 13-minute drive west of the Boston Logan International Airport, it sits at the edge of the waterfront, making it a treat for both locals and tourists exploring the Financial District.

The base of the tower was finished in 1847 in the Greek Revival style, but the federal government added the clock tower on top of it in 1915. This addition made it the tallest building in Boston for exactly half a century, before the Prudential Tower was finished in the 1965. For decades, the four-sided clock tower – each face measuring 22 feet wide — was used for federal work and has since transformed into a Marriott hotel, allowing guests to sleep inside a piece of Boston's architectural history. An observation deck on the 26th floor offers sweeping panoramic views of the city with tours available every day, except on Fridays, at 2 p.m. They are free, but a reservation is required by calling the Marriott front desk 48 hours in advance.