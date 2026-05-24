One Of Boston's Largest Clock Towers Is A Historic Massachusetts Gem Taller Than London's Big Ben
London's Big Ben stands at an impressive 315 feet tall, but it's no match for Boston's iconic Custom House Tower at 496 feet. Not only is it taller than the famous U.K. landmark, but it's also one of the largest in the Massachusetts metropolis. It rises above the surrounding streetscape, and visitors can see it from various spots around town. Located just a 13-minute drive west of the Boston Logan International Airport, it sits at the edge of the waterfront, making it a treat for both locals and tourists exploring the Financial District.
The base of the tower was finished in 1847 in the Greek Revival style, but the federal government added the clock tower on top of it in 1915. This addition made it the tallest building in Boston for exactly half a century, before the Prudential Tower was finished in the 1965. For decades, the four-sided clock tower – each face measuring 22 feet wide — was used for federal work and has since transformed into a Marriott hotel, allowing guests to sleep inside a piece of Boston's architectural history. An observation deck on the 26th floor offers sweeping panoramic views of the city with tours available every day, except on Fridays, at 2 p.m. They are free, but a reservation is required by calling the Marriott front desk 48 hours in advance.
Travel tips for the Boston Clock Tower Observation Deck
Boston has plenty of affordable spots to visit and take your friends, and the Custom House Tower's observation deck offers one of the best ways to experience the city from above for free. The best time to visit is between June and September, when the warm temperatures and clearer skies make the time more enjoyable, giving observers a better chance to see beyond the overcast that can roll around in the fall. The city's fall foliage is an added highlight.
The summertime also allows visitors to view the clock tower down at street level with ease. It's a five-minute walk from the Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park, where visitors can stroll by the Harbor on one side and the tower on the other. Boston's abundance of parks is part of what makes it one of the greenest cities in the world — and the Waterfront Park offers the perfect vantage point to take in the structure from below, before heading up to the deck.