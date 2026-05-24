Situated On Lake Superior's North Shore Is Canada's Railway Town With Cliffside Trails And Rocky Beaches
Rail travel has long been a significant part of Canadian culture. The country is home to more than 150 heritage railway stations, many of them more than 40 years old. From Newfoundland to British Columbia, Canada's historic railways have linked communities and helped towns prosper despite their more rural settings. You can visit one of these railway towns just off the Trans-Canada Highway, only 130 miles east of Thunder Bay.
Schreiber might not have ever existed without Canada's transcontinental trains. According to local history, the first train from Vancouver arrived here in 1886, and the town attracted residents — many of them Italian immigrants — primarily because railway construction offered employment opportunities. Schreiber has since become a charming community on the shore of Lake Superior, one of America's five stunning Great Lakes. Its railway history is preserved at the town's heritage station on Brunswick Street, a two-story brick-and-stucco building dating to 1924 that remains in use.
While the railway might have given Schreiber its reason to exist, these days, visitors can find many more reasons to visit. A sense of adventure permeates the town, from its secluded beach on Lake Superior to rugged walking trails and unique local fare. Just over 1,000 people live in Schreiber, many of whom are proud of their town's history and culture. They're also a welcoming bunch, helping you feel at home as you explore the town's sights and surrounding nature.
Rugged nature for hikers and swimmers
Canada's Casque Isles Trail is a renowned 33-mile-long hiking route along Lake Superior's northern shoreline. It passes through the towns of Terrace Bay, Schreiber, and Rossport while showcasing Canada's wild and rugged terrain, spanning cliffs, forests, and lake shorelines. You could walk its entire length over multiple days or stick to the 8-mile Schreiber Channel segment closest to town. You can still encounter a lot while hiking this section, including views of Rossport, the remains of a luxury steam yacht that sank in 1911, and the cascading Blind Creek Falls.
This section of the trail also passes Schreiber Channel Provincial Park, where the pathway reveals ancient fossils and rocks. One of the route's most recognizable stops is a pair of red Parks Canada chairs perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Superior near Schreiber Beach. The hike can be shortened or extended as you wish, and some of the more popular options cover about 4 miles while still including the beach, the rocky lake shoreline, and the red chairs.
After the hike, cool off at Schreiber Beach, a tucked-away swimming spot with calm lake water and views of beautiful tree-covered cliffs that end at a dramatic headland. It's a pebble beach, though, which means no sand in your bathers, but also less comfort while sitting or walking barefoot. Lake Superior is also one of the nine coldest lakes in America, so you may want to save your swims for the hot days of summer, when the water is refreshing rather than freezing. Walk up to the clifftop Picnic Table Lookout for views over the beach and lake.
A railway town worthy of its tracks
If you want to learn more about the town's train history and culture, visit the free-to-enter Schreiber Discovery Centre & Railway Museum. It's the top thing to do in Schreiber on Tripadvisor, and the museum is partly housed inside a refurbished 1953 train car. You can step up onto the front of the train, which also houses unique artifacts detailing the town's railway heritage. These include old uniforms and implements, such as typewriters, switchboards, and phones. The other side of the train offers a virtual reality experience, including a video sharing more about Schreiber's history. "Was a great, informative place to stop, free admission and worth the donation to help support the cause," one visitor said on Google.
You can grab a bite to eat near Schreiber's still-operating railway line and station at Breeze Bakery & Catering. The small bakery is set in a red-brick building and has a small interior seating area if you don't fancy takeaway. It often sells daily specials, such as Reuben paninis, broccoli cheddar bread bowls, and egg roll bowls. You can also order the soup of the day or select from freshly baked goods — brownies, cheesecake bars, choc-chip cookies, and other sweet treats.
Schreiber is about a 2.5-hour drive east of Thunder Bay, the "Mini Finland of Canada" with world-class attractions. You can fly into Thunder Bay International Airport, but only from certain Canadian cities. You'll need to fly to Winnipeg, Toronto, or Ottawa first if you're coming from the U.S. You can also catch the ONTC or Kasper bus to Schreiber in about 2.5 hours. Via Rail Canada's Sudbury-White River and Canadian lines also pass through Schreiber – a fitting way to arrive in one of Ontario's historic railway communities.