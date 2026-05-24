Situated On Lake Superior's North Shore Is Canada's Railway Town With Cliffside Trails And Rocky Beaches

Rail travel has long been a significant part of Canadian culture. The country is home to more than 150 heritage railway stations, many of them more than 40 years old. From Newfoundland to British Columbia, Canada's historic railways have linked communities and helped towns prosper despite their more rural settings. You can visit one of these railway towns just off the Trans-Canada Highway, only 130 miles east of Thunder Bay.

Schreiber might not have ever existed without Canada's transcontinental trains. According to local history, the first train from Vancouver arrived here in 1886, and the town attracted residents — many of them Italian immigrants — primarily because railway construction offered employment opportunities. Schreiber has since become a charming community on the shore of Lake Superior, one of America's five stunning Great Lakes. Its railway history is preserved at the town's heritage station on Brunswick Street, a two-story brick-and-stucco building dating to 1924 that remains in use.

While the railway might have given Schreiber its reason to exist, these days, visitors can find many more reasons to visit. A sense of adventure permeates the town, from its secluded beach on Lake Superior to rugged walking trails and unique local fare. Just over 1,000 people live in Schreiber, many of whom are proud of their town's history and culture. They're also a welcoming bunch, helping you feel at home as you explore the town's sights and surrounding nature.