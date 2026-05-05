The 9 Coldest Lakes In America Worth Visiting

For those who can forgive the pedantic nature of the observation, the coldest American lake is actually Lake Vostok, an enormous subglacial lake found in the central plains of Antarctica, per American Scientist. A less technical and certainly less annoying answer reveals that Lake Superior, by virtue of its closer proximity to mainland America, is about as cold as it gets when it comes to inland lakes. It's also the largest, and well worth a visit in its own right. Sadly, the same cannot be said for other lakes. So, while there are many venerable bodies of water that find their way onto most frigid lists, not all of them make for as compelling a visit.

No, a list of the coldest lakes be informative for sure, and it's true that extracting a few days' entertainment messing about on even the most anonymous lake is hardly a challenge at the best of times. Here, however, is an attempt to strike a balance between temperature and the raw desirability of the location in question. Yes, all these lakes get very chilly in the winter, and, yes, the very coldest of them (Lake Superior, not Vostok) has found its way onto the list. But it earned its place because Lake Superior is an amazing place filled with things to see and do. You'll find all of these frigid lakes are still well worth a visit.