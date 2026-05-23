A Half Hour From Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Hidden Gem Marshland Park With A Serene Trail For Birdwatching

Milwaukee might attract visitors with local brews and strolls along the 3-mile RiverWalk, but among birders, it's known as "Bird City Wisconsin." That designation extends beyond the city limits to the surrounding parks, shores of Lake Michigan, and other places birds feel safe. And one destination that remains off the mainstream Milwaukee birding track is Nicholson Wildlife Refuge.

This 127-acre preserve sits a few miles off I-41, roughly a 30-minute drive south of Milwaukee. Here, marshlands thrive without the managing hand of gardeners or overzealous park staff. If you're looking for an extensive trail network and facilities galore, you'll be disappointed — Nicholson is home to just a single trail. However, Nicholson Wildlife Refuge offers the chance to observe over 229 bird species and other wildlife in a landscape preserved for animals, not people.

Marshlands like Nicholson Wildlife Refuge provide vital stopovers for migrating birds and safe nurseries for juvenile and baby animals. They also sequester water during rainy seasons, reducing flooding in urban or agricultural areas.