North Carolina's Once-Thriving Quarry In Winston-Salem Is Now A Park With Scenic Views And A Walking Trail

There is something inspiring about turning a former industrial area into a park for the public to enjoy. What once helped drive industry now lets people get in some relaxation and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. If you're planning a visit to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, you can experience one of these places for yourself. The Quarry at Grant Park, around 10 minutes from the center of town, is a once-thriving rock quarry that has become a pretty park with scenic views and a walking trail. There is an overlook right over the water, a quarry-themed playground, events, and even a sculpture garden.

It's a popular place with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp. One reviewer there says, "I love the trails here! The park is clean and the landscaping is beautiful. The overlook of the dam is a sight to see as well. I also love that you have a great view of downtown Winston beyond the dam. With the views available from the park the sunsets are really beautiful." There is no admission fee to get in, and parking is free as well. The Quarry at Grant Park in Winston-Salem is around a 30-minute drive from Piedmont Triad International Airport and 90 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which has some great airport restaurants to fuel you for your trip. You'll need a car to reach the park, though that will allow you to do some further exploring of the area.