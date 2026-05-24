North Carolina's Once-Thriving Quarry In Winston-Salem Is Now A Park With Scenic Views And A Walking Trail
There is something inspiring about turning a former industrial area into a park for the public to enjoy. What once helped drive industry now lets people get in some relaxation and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. If you're planning a visit to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, you can experience one of these places for yourself. The Quarry at Grant Park, around 10 minutes from the center of town, is a once-thriving rock quarry that has become a pretty park with scenic views and a walking trail. There is an overlook right over the water, a quarry-themed playground, events, and even a sculpture garden.
It's a popular place with a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp. One reviewer there says, "I love the trails here! The park is clean and the landscaping is beautiful. The overlook of the dam is a sight to see as well. I also love that you have a great view of downtown Winston beyond the dam. With the views available from the park the sunsets are really beautiful." There is no admission fee to get in, and parking is free as well. The Quarry at Grant Park in Winston-Salem is around a 30-minute drive from Piedmont Triad International Airport and 90 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which has some great airport restaurants to fuel you for your trip. You'll need a car to reach the park, though that will allow you to do some further exploring of the area.
The view from the Boom and events at the Quarry at Grant Park
The Quarry at Grant Park is now full of water, but in its past, it was the Piedmont Quarry, worked from the mid-1920s to the early 1970s. Much of the gravel from the quarry is actually underneath the streets of Winston-Salem. Mining by the Vulcan Materials Company concluded in 1972, though the deposits were used until the early 1980s, and in the late 1990s, the quarry was donated to the city. These days, a steel platform called the Boom sits 150 feet above the water, where you can cast your eyes over the water with views of Hanging Rock, Pilot Mountain, the city skyline, and the sunset.
While you can't take a boat out on the water (except for events) or go swimming, the sight alone is a lovely distraction from the everyday. Additionally, the Boom and the rest of the park are wheelchair-accessible. Underneath the Boom, you'll also find public restrooms. The Quarry at Grant Park has hosted activities in recent years, like a kayaking event held twice a year in the waters of the former quarry, and Rock Out at the Quarry, a free concert celebrating the start of the summer season.
Trails and the playground at the Quarry at Grant Park
There is a lovely walking trail in the park that is worth taking time to enjoy. The Waughtown Connector Greenway at Quarry Park is a paved, dog-friendly trail that's around a mile long. It starts at the main parking area, and there are informative signs along the way. As you walk this trail, you'll go through a butterfly sculpture garden, as well as some scenic overlooks for the perfect picture. One reviewer on AllTrails says of the hike, "Great main loop for [a] nice even walk. Awesome side trails for harder inclines to get in the extra distance and more of a workout. All trails are paved and well-kept." Make sure you wear sunscreen and bring water if you walk the trail in the heat, however, as there isn't much shade. The end of the trail takes you to the Salem Creek Greenway, a paved trail through the city.
If you have kids with you, they can play in the mining-themed playground and bridge system that connects to the Boom. There are nets to play on and towers to climb, as well as a gravel pit and a trampoline that looks like the quarry filled with water. Finally, if you're looking to extend your North Carolina vacation, the historic town of Bethania, around 16 miles away from the park, is full of European village vibes. You're also around 28 miles from the charming city of Greensboro, with its thriving arts scene and lively downtown area.