One Of Connecticut's Cleanest Lakes Has Crystal-Clear Waters And Abundant Fishing Spots
Like surfers, the angling community is often protective of its favorite spots, whether it's out of greed or respect for the environment. Anglers who are fortunate enough to visit the outdoor paradise of Connecticut — with rolling hills, woodlands, and dozens of lakes and ponds — can find a number of under-the-radar sites. In southeastern Connecticut, one quiet locale where the fish bite is Powers Lake, which ranks as the state's clearest lake, per WorldAtlas. It may not be enormous at 144 acres, but its calm, pristine water teems with largemouth bass, crappie, bluegills, brown bullheads, white catfish, and eels, which you can fish for with a Connecticut fishing license. You can also keep a lookout for wildlife, such as turtles sunning on logs. The water is so squeaky clean that you may also see jellyfish (the non-stinging kind).
Encircled by the Nehantic State Forest, whose colors transform in the fall, this fishing oasis gets good reviews on Fishbrain, a social media platform for fishing. "If you want to catch a bunch of [largemouth bass], this is the lake," notes one Fishbrain reviewer. In general, the crowds don't swell here. The gravel boat ramp can accommodate 20 vehicles, but there may not be more than a few cars parked at a time. Located half an hour from Norwich in the tiny town of East Lyme, Powers Lake is open to the public for fishing from the dedicated boat launch, but most of its shoreline is privately owned by Yale University's Outdoor Education Center. The center uses its 1,500 waterfront acres as a retreat for its community members and East Lyme residents.
The beauty of Powers Lake beckons
The deepest point in Powers Lake is only 45 feet, with steep shoreline drop-off, and there is a strict 8-mph speed limit, which limits watercraft. In addition, it stays unpolluted, since most of the lake remains undeveloped from housing or commercial interests, and local conservation groups monitor the water quality. Keeping the public from swimming in the spring-fed lake also maintains its purity, but not everybody follows the rules.
The conditions also lend themselves to a thriving underwater landscape. A 2007 study found 21 species of aquatic plants hovering in the lake. Scattered across the shoreline are lily pads, where fly fishers can cast surface poppers to lure fish like pumpkinseeds and bluegills. You may find other fish hiding among the cattails. Dense patches of milfoil weeds near the lake's northeastern edge are prime territory for pickerel, bass, and crappie. With its horseshoe shape, the lake lends itself to a number of coves for more shoreline habitat and fish spawning. As anglers bide their time, they may spot a white-tailed deer or raccoon hiding in the trees or a great blue heron surveying meal options. Non-fishing types can kayak or paddleboard the perimeter or even skip rocks in the water.
While it's possible to catch a 10-pound largemouth bass here, it's not the norm. Still, that doesn't stop folks from signing up for bass fishing tournaments. Some anglers don't want to quit when the water freezes, so Powers Lake is a go-to for ice fishing as well, affording a chance to reel in pickerel, crappie, and yellow perch.
Stop for post-fishing grub in East Lyme
If you didn't pack a lunch or need to use the restroom, you may be ready to head into East Lyme, Connecticut's town known for its beaches and parks. Once called Whistletown, this town used to be a hub for charcoal production and sales. Today, with a location between New York and Boston, it's made up of two villages — Flanders, which is more residential and woodsy, and Niantic, which is a bustling, shoreline draw known for its mile-long boardwalk.
Fill up on all manner of seafood at the family-owned Flanders Fish Market & Restaurant. You can enjoy classics like hearty clam chowder, crab cakes, fish and chips, and lobster rolls. One Google reviewer, who awarded it five stars, writes, "I can see why this place is so highly rated! Food, service—all fantastic!" The bustling Lyme Tavern Restaurant and Sports Bar in Niantic is the place to go if you're craving burgers, pizza, and draft beer.
There's more fishing to be had in Connecticut if you plan to stay awhile. Along the Connecticut River, Haddam Meadows State Park is a hidden gem for excellent fishing and scenic views, and it's less than a 30-mile drive from Powers Lake. And, for those looking for bigger fish to fry, there's always Lake Wononscopomuc, Connecticut's deepest natural lake that holds the state record for the largest trout caught.