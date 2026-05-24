One Of Connecticut's Cleanest Lakes Has Crystal-Clear Waters And Abundant Fishing Spots

Like surfers, the angling community is often protective of its favorite spots, whether it's out of greed or respect for the environment. Anglers who are fortunate enough to visit the outdoor paradise of Connecticut — with rolling hills, woodlands, and dozens of lakes and ponds — can find a number of under-the-radar sites. In southeastern Connecticut, one quiet locale where the fish bite is Powers Lake, which ranks as the state's clearest lake, per WorldAtlas. It may not be enormous at 144 acres, but its calm, pristine water teems with largemouth bass, crappie, bluegills, brown bullheads, white catfish, and eels, which you can fish for with a Connecticut fishing license. You can also keep a lookout for wildlife, such as turtles sunning on logs. The water is so squeaky clean that you may also see jellyfish (the non-stinging kind).

Encircled by the Nehantic State Forest, whose colors transform in the fall, this fishing oasis gets good reviews on Fishbrain, a social media platform for fishing. "If you want to catch a bunch of [largemouth bass], this is the lake," notes one Fishbrain reviewer. In general, the crowds don't swell here. The gravel boat ramp can accommodate 20 vehicles, but there may not be more than a few cars parked at a time. Located half an hour from Norwich in the tiny town of East Lyme, Powers Lake is open to the public for fishing from the dedicated boat launch, but most of its shoreline is privately owned by Yale University's Outdoor Education Center. The center uses its 1,500 waterfront acres as a retreat for its community members and East Lyme residents.