Sandwiched On The Coast Between New York City And Newport Is Connecticut's Town Full Of Public Beaches And Parks
Connecticut is full of scenic beauty, from Cornwall, a vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire Mountains to Kent Falls State Park, known for its picturesque destination worthy waterfall. Another beautiful spot to add to your bucket list in the Constitution State is East Lyme, a small town full of public beaches and lush parks that's sandwiched between New York City and Newport.
With a population of around 19,000 people, East Lyme contains the villages of Niantic and Flanders within its borders. The town's location, about 120 miles from New York City and 60 miles from Newport, makes it a popular spot for a weekend getaway. The nearest major airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, about 60 miles away, although East Lyme also has an Amtrak station. While the vast majority of people get around East Lyme by car, the town is also served by River Valley Transit buses. There are several chain hotels in town, as well as the Inn at Harbor Hill Marina, a charming waterfront bed and breakfast.
Parks and beaches in East Lyme, Connecticut
East Lyme's top attraction is the Niantic Bay Boardwalk, a 1.1-mile walkway along the Long Island Sound that offers scenic views of the water. The boardwalk leads from Cini Park to Hole-in-the-Wall Beach and passes close to Niantic's Main Street, full of charming eateries. "If you are in the area you must take a stroll along the boardwalk. Between the sounds of the water and the sights of the boats it makes for a very pleasant and calming experience," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
There are three different beaches in East Lyme, Niantic Bay Beach and Boardwalk, Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, and McCook Point Park and Beach, as well as several additional public parks away from the shoreline. East Lyme is also home to Rocky Neck State Park, a dreamy paradise with secret coves and forest trails. This 710-acre park is situated on the Long Island Sound and has beaches, salt marshes, campsites, and trail systems. Hikers will enjoy the Oswegatchie Hills Nature Trail with views of Clark Pond and the Niantic River.
Things to do in East Lyme, Connecticut
East Lyme and Niantic are full of historic locations, popular eateries, and charming boutiques. Learn about the town's history at Brookside Farm Museum, housed in a Greek Revival-style farmhouse built around 1845. You can also view the Thomas Lee House, a wood-frame house built around 1660 and one of the oldest-wood frame houses in Connecticut. "When you enter the house you feel like you are back in the times before the Revolutionary War," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
You'll find dozens of popular eateries in East Lyme, many focused on local seafood. One of the most acclaimed is Flanders Fish Market & Restaurant, winner of several "Best in Connecticut" awards and Tripadvisor's 2024 Traveler's Choice. The family-owned restaurant has been operating since 1983, and reviewers rave about the lobster pie, crab cake, and fish and chips.
Shoppers can easily spend a few hours browsing independent boutiques. Check out the Book Barn, a used bookstore containing more than 350,000 books surrounded by gardens, games, and farm animals. In addition to the main location at 41 West Main Street, there are two smaller locations within a mile of each other. Another popular shop is Anna Pearls Curiosities, a vintage boutique carrying clothing, jewelry, accessories, art, collectibles, and more.