Sandwiched On The Coast Between New York City And Newport Is Connecticut's Town Full Of Public Beaches And Parks

Connecticut is full of scenic beauty, from Cornwall, a vibrant getaway in the idyllic foothills of the Berkshire Mountains to Kent Falls State Park, known for its picturesque destination worthy waterfall. Another beautiful spot to add to your bucket list in the Constitution State is East Lyme, a small town full of public beaches and lush parks that's sandwiched between New York City and Newport.

With a population of around 19,000 people, East Lyme contains the villages of Niantic and Flanders within its borders. The town's location, about 120 miles from New York City and 60 miles from Newport, makes it a popular spot for a weekend getaway. The nearest major airport is Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, about 60 miles away, although East Lyme also has an Amtrak station. While the vast majority of people get around East Lyme by car, the town is also served by River Valley Transit buses. There are several chain hotels in town, as well as the Inn at Harbor Hill Marina, a charming waterfront bed and breakfast.