Between Buffalo And Erie Is A Charming New York Town With Beaches And A Vibrant Downtown
The exact definition of "Upstate" is an evergreen and contentious debate amongst New Yorkers, but one thing is for certain: the Empire State has much more going on than just its eponymous city. If you're driving between Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, and looking for a delightful stopping point — or seeking a charming western New York getaway that's off the beaten path — look no further than the town of Evans. With a lively downtown area and stunning beaches on the shores of Lake Erie, Evans (which encompasses the village of Angola, too) is well worth a visit.
Angola received a $4.5 million state grant in 2026, earmarked for revitalizing the downtown: funding that WGRZ reports is expected to "support a series of redevelopment projects designed to improve downtown infrastructure, assist local businesses and attract more visitors." There's promise in the air, and exciting new life being breathed into establishments here. Add to that the fact that Evans already offers access to swaths of gorgeous beaches, and it's clear that this town is a real gem.
Evans is only about 30 minutes by car from Buffalo and under 90 minutes from Erie, making it the ideal place to escape the hustle of daily life and enjoy a slice of beachside living. If you're flying in, you'll likely want to plan to arrive at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which is around 30 miles from Evans. Once you're here, you've got options when it comes to accommodation. Opt for a lake-facing private home rental on Airbnb, or pitch a tent or park your RV at Evangola State Park Campground, which visitors report is clean and quiet. You could even spring for a boutique hotel by booking a room at the highly-rated Suncliff on the Lake, which has an impressive 4.4 stars on Google. Regardless of where you stay, you'll have quick access to the vibrant downtown and sandy beaches that make Evans a wonderful weekend retreat.
Hit the beach in Evans
While it may not be the Australian island paradise George Harrison once called home, or an all-inclusive Bahamas beach resort, you shouldn't underestimate Evans' appeal as a beachy destination. The town — which bills itself as the "Land of the Sand and Sun" — is nestled along a scenic 12-mile stretch of coastline with Lake Erie lapping at the shores. Head to Lake Erie Beach Park, a free beach that allows swimming under the supervision of a lifeguard during the summer season (Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend). With a classic sandy beach, picnic areas, a pavilion, a playground, and restrooms, this is an optimal spot to set up shop for a sunny afternoon of swimming and outdoor fun for all ages.
While you are allowed to launch a canoe or kayak into the water at Lake Erie Beach Park, this beach doesn't have a boat launch, so paddlers may want to head to nearby Sturgeon Point Marina to launch their vessels. At Sturgeon Point Marina, there's no lifeguard and swimming is not allowed; however, you'll find a dedicated two-lane boat launch (along with a snack bar, bait and tackle shop, restroom, full marina, and trails to explore on foot). Just be aware that hanging out here is free of charge, but you'll have to pay a small fee if you want to acquire a daily launch pass. Rather stay active with a land sport? Make your way to Bennett Beach Park, which boasts volleyball (as well as stunning lake views).
Explore Evans' dynamic downtown
There's no shortage of ways to make the most of the buzzing downtown area of Evans and adjacent Angola. Cinephiles will love catching a flick on the big screen at the Angola Theatre, which describes itself as "a community gathering space dedicated to preserving the magic of classic cinema." This movie theater's historic building was lovingly renovated by owners Myra Pinker and Gary Cerne in 2022, a project with personal stakes for Pinker, who grew up watching movies here. Today, the Angola Theatre has a full bar, concessions stand, and a top-tier 4K projector, and an outing here is a fun way to engage with this charming town's vibrant community spirit.
Grab a meal before or after your movie at neighboring Azalia's Juicery, a friendly health food mecca that provides cold-pressed juices to go as well as a full-service all-day brunch menu using fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers. As one visitor notes on Yelp, "It's inspiring to stumble in somewhere and feel how the impact of a bright spirit and good values can create a healthy environment for all". Over on Google, the eatery has an impressive 4.9 stars with over 150 reviews.
For more entertainment and tasty bites in town, there's Chick's Restaurant and Lanes. As the name suggests, this "timeless and good" establishment (as one reviewer puts it on Google) contains a bowling alley — just check online for open bowling hours before visiting, and your best bet is to make a reservation ahead of time. Order pizza or wings to nosh on as you bowl, and enjoy the frequent live musical performances, which include tribute bands and more. If, after your time in Evans, you're still eager for another locale featuring sand underfoot and fun urban adventures, continue north to Canada's Lake Erie community with great beaches and a vibrant downtown.