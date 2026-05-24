Between Buffalo And Erie Is A Charming New York Town With Beaches And A Vibrant Downtown

The exact definition of "Upstate" is an evergreen and contentious debate amongst New Yorkers, but one thing is for certain: the Empire State has much more going on than just its eponymous city. If you're driving between Buffalo, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania, and looking for a delightful stopping point — or seeking a charming western New York getaway that's off the beaten path — look no further than the town of Evans. With a lively downtown area and stunning beaches on the shores of Lake Erie, Evans (which encompasses the village of Angola, too) is well worth a visit.

Angola received a $4.5 million state grant in 2026, earmarked for revitalizing the downtown: funding that WGRZ reports is expected to "support a series of redevelopment projects designed to improve downtown infrastructure, assist local businesses and attract more visitors." There's promise in the air, and exciting new life being breathed into establishments here. Add to that the fact that Evans already offers access to swaths of gorgeous beaches, and it's clear that this town is a real gem.

Evans is only about 30 minutes by car from Buffalo and under 90 minutes from Erie, making it the ideal place to escape the hustle of daily life and enjoy a slice of beachside living. If you're flying in, you'll likely want to plan to arrive at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, which is around 30 miles from Evans. Once you're here, you've got options when it comes to accommodation. Opt for a lake-facing private home rental on Airbnb, or pitch a tent or park your RV at Evangola State Park Campground, which visitors report is clean and quiet. You could even spring for a boutique hotel by booking a room at the highly-rated Suncliff on the Lake, which has an impressive 4.4 stars on Google. Regardless of where you stay, you'll have quick access to the vibrant downtown and sandy beaches that make Evans a wonderful weekend retreat.