8 Gorgeous Oregon State Parks Just A Day Trip Away From Downtown Portland

Oregon's state park system manages over 250 parks, recreation areas, and historic sites, totaling over 110,000 acres. While some places highlight pristine nature in remote settings, some are mere picturesque wayside stops to add to any road trip. And others are picturesque state parks that are just an easy day trip away from downtown Portland.

Each state park featured here is a maximum distance of around 100 miles from the city, or roughly two hours or less of driving each way. They sample some of Oregon's signature landscapes, from lush temperate rainforests to craggy, windswept beaches, to the scenic majesty of the Columbia River Gorge. Whether you prefer hiking, swimming, paddling, biking, or waterfall-chasing, there's a park here to suit your style of outdoorsy travel.

If you're worried about crowds, the Oregonian has reported that the surge in travelers seen during the pandemic finally began to quiet down in 2025. They recorded 51 million daytime visits to the parks, the fewest since 2020. Even the most popular parks listed here offer plenty of opportunity to commune with nature without the jostling crowds you'll encounter at many busy national parks elsewhere in the American West, like Zion, Yellowstone, or Yosemite. These beautiful state parks prove you don't have to venture deep into the wilderness to experience Oregon's natural beauty.