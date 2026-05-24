8 Gorgeous Oregon State Parks Just A Day Trip Away From Downtown Portland
Oregon's state park system manages over 250 parks, recreation areas, and historic sites, totaling over 110,000 acres. While some places highlight pristine nature in remote settings, some are mere picturesque wayside stops to add to any road trip. And others are picturesque state parks that are just an easy day trip away from downtown Portland.
Each state park featured here is a maximum distance of around 100 miles from the city, or roughly two hours or less of driving each way. They sample some of Oregon's signature landscapes, from lush temperate rainforests to craggy, windswept beaches, to the scenic majesty of the Columbia River Gorge. Whether you prefer hiking, swimming, paddling, biking, or waterfall-chasing, there's a park here to suit your style of outdoorsy travel.
If you're worried about crowds, the Oregonian has reported that the surge in travelers seen during the pandemic finally began to quiet down in 2025. They recorded 51 million daytime visits to the parks, the fewest since 2020. Even the most popular parks listed here offer plenty of opportunity to commune with nature without the jostling crowds you'll encounter at many busy national parks elsewhere in the American West, like Zion, Yellowstone, or Yosemite. These beautiful state parks prove you don't have to venture deep into the wilderness to experience Oregon's natural beauty.
Silver Falls State Park for scenic cascades
At 9,000 acres, Silver Falls is Oregon's largest state park, boasting the most majestic waterfalls. Sometimes called the "Crown Jewel" of Oregon's state parks, this wonderland is around 60 miles south of Portland. Along with its 35 miles of trails, the 7.2-mile Trail of Ten Falls should be part of your itinerary, especially if you've ever wanted to walk behind a cascade. After your hike, cool off at the swim beach on Silver Creek, or grab a snack at the rustic lodge built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s.
L. L. Stub Stewart State Park for cyclists
This hidden gem of a park, just 34 miles from the city, is off-the-radar even for many Portlanders — except for bicyclists, who have discovered its 1,800 acres of rolling forested hills. L.L. Stub Stewart State Park is a mountain biker's paradise, with 30 miles of groomed multi-use trails and dedicated jumps and berms to entertain serious riders. The park also lies along the 21-mile Banks-Vernonia State Trail, Oregon's first rail trail, with gentle, paved grades and boardwalks perfect for family rides. Hikers and equestrians will find treks here, too.
Rooster Rock State Park for sandy shorelines
Rooster Rock State Park may be just 22 miles outside of Portland on the Columbia River Gorge, but dig your feet into the impossibly soft sands on a hot summer day, and you'll feel like you've been transported to a remote desert island. The park is known for welcoming both windsurfing enthusiasts and unclad sunbathers. Kiteboarders, windsurfers, and wing foilers come here when there's a good easterly blowing. And those who like to relax sans clothing have been flocking to this laid-back spot for decades.
Milo McIver State Park for waterfront fun
Just around 30 miles southeast of Portland in Estacada, the bracingly cold, emerald green Clackamas River is a summer recreation magnet, and Milo McIver State Park is its gateway. Activities here include kayaking, biking, and horseback riding — it's also a classic put-in spot for a float trip. Paddleboards, kayaks, or inner tubes are all great choices for waterfront fun here. Plus, disc golf enthusiasts will be excited to learn that this park has one of the state's best courses.
Ecola State Park for secret beaches
One of the closest Oregon Coast destinations to Portland is also one of its most dramatic and spectacular. Just 79 miles from downtown, the breathtaking Ecola State Park occupies the quiet, rugged coastal peninsula of Tillamook Head, between the cities of Cannon Beach and Seaside. Hiking trails lead through a lush, old-growth, temperate rainforest, and along cliffs with epic views of sea stacks and the famous Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Secret coves yield sandy beaches, sea caves, surf breaks, and tide pools.
Oswald West State Park for stunning views
Oswald West State Park, located 86 miles from Portland on the Oregon Coast, is a hiker's paradise with a mix of dense rainforest and ocean views. The drive through the park on Highway 101 is magical, but don't skip the opportunity to get out for at least a short hike, like the half-mile out-and-back trek known as the Devil's Cauldron Trail. For a longer jaunt, one hiker recommends the 4.5-mile Cape Falcon Trail, describing it as "a pilgrimage for the soul, where one can lose themselves in the embrace of nature's sublime poetry."
Fort Stevens State Park for history buffs
Stroll through history at Fort Stevens State Park, 93 miles from Portland at the mouth of the Columbia River. Named for a Civil War-era fort (the only one on the West Coast), the beachfront park is also home to a World War II command center and a 1906 shipwreck you can walk up to during low tide. A fun way to explore this 4,300-acre park is to rent a bike to cruise the 15 miles of trails, or take a ranger-led kayak tour.
Guy W. Talbot State Park for solitude in the Gorge
While hordes of tourists descend on Columbia River Gorge's famed Multnomah Falls, fewer visit Latourell Falls in Guy W. Talbot State Park. This destination is found at the start of the Gorge, just 26 miles from Portland. A 2.2-mile trail offers views of both upper and lower falls, but an easier 1-mile loop visits the more dramatic of the two, the 224-foot Lower Latourell Falls. These dramatic cascades stream over dark basalt columns, framed by greenery. It's hard to believe this scenery is just a 30-minute drive from the city.