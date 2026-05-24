Why More And More Travelers Are Saying Goodbye To Maldives Vacations In 2026

One of the biggest factors impacting Maldives tourism in 2026 has little to do with the islands themselves. Ongoing instability and regional tensions in parts of the Middle East have continued to ripple across global flight networks. Because many travelers reach the Maldives through Gulf carriers and Middle Eastern hub airports, disruptions, rerouted flights, and higher fuel costs are making the journey more complicated and expensive. For instance, Beond, a business-class-only airline, has temporarily suspended flights to the Maldives from Europe, which could last until the start of high season.

Added costs and reduced routes come on top of a destination that already carries a reputation for luxury-level pricing. Even travelers who score discounted resort rates often encounter additional costs after booking. Seaplane or speedboat transfers between the capital city of Malé and resort islands can add hundreds of dollars per person. Meanwhile, dining, excursions, and drinks at remote resorts often come with premium pricing. The departure tax cost is also dependent on the class you're flying — fees went up significantly at the end of 2025. This means that if you're flying business class from the Maldives, it will cost you twice as much in departure fees.

For some travelers, this value equation may no longer feel convincing. A single week in the Maldives can easily rival the cost of a multi-destination trip through Southeast Asia or Europe. Budget-conscious travelers, especially younger tourists, increasingly appear willing to sacrifice overwater villas in favor of destination dupes where their money stretches further, and experiences feel more varied — especially right now.