Forget Acadia, Visit Maine's Underrated Mountain Destination With Crystal Clear Waters And Alpine Hiking Trails

In 2025, Acadia National Park had a record-breaking year, welcoming over 4 million visitors to its pristine coastal setting for hiking, swimming, and admiring panoramic views. While Acadia is stunningly beautiful, travelers who want to enjoy similar outdoor adventures without the crowds should trade a visit here for a lesser-known Maine mountain destination. About 90 miles inland from Portland, you'll find Tumbledown Mountain, a nearly 3,100-foot peak in Maine's Western Mountains. Surrounded by millions of forested acres, Tumbledown Mountain is part of Tumbledown Public Land, a protected area connected to the larger Mount Blue State Park.

Tumbledown Mountain can be summited by a range of hiking trails, from more moderate ascents to truly intense climbs. The mountain's alpine terrain is renowned for its flora and fauna, and nature lovers may come across rare and unique species along the way. The crown jewel of Tumbledown Mountain is the scenic Tumbledown Pond, a 9-acre alpine lake cradled by the mountain's trio of peaks. The pond's crystal-clear water offers hikers a refreshing place to swim or to fish before continuing toward the mountain's rocky summits, which promise sweeping vistas of the unspoiled landscape. No camping is allowed on Tumbledown Mountain, but neighboring Mount Blue State Park offers plenty of camping and outdoor recreation opportunities.

If you're traveling from out of town to Maine, Tumbledown Mountain is about a two-hour drive from Portland International Jetport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. Tumbledown Mountain is free to visit and open year-round, but the best time to summit the mountain and swim in the pond is between June and October.