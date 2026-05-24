Forget Acadia, Visit Maine's Underrated Mountain Destination With Crystal Clear Waters And Alpine Hiking Trails
In 2025, Acadia National Park had a record-breaking year, welcoming over 4 million visitors to its pristine coastal setting for hiking, swimming, and admiring panoramic views. While Acadia is stunningly beautiful, travelers who want to enjoy similar outdoor adventures without the crowds should trade a visit here for a lesser-known Maine mountain destination. About 90 miles inland from Portland, you'll find Tumbledown Mountain, a nearly 3,100-foot peak in Maine's Western Mountains. Surrounded by millions of forested acres, Tumbledown Mountain is part of Tumbledown Public Land, a protected area connected to the larger Mount Blue State Park.
Tumbledown Mountain can be summited by a range of hiking trails, from more moderate ascents to truly intense climbs. The mountain's alpine terrain is renowned for its flora and fauna, and nature lovers may come across rare and unique species along the way. The crown jewel of Tumbledown Mountain is the scenic Tumbledown Pond, a 9-acre alpine lake cradled by the mountain's trio of peaks. The pond's crystal-clear water offers hikers a refreshing place to swim or to fish before continuing toward the mountain's rocky summits, which promise sweeping vistas of the unspoiled landscape. No camping is allowed on Tumbledown Mountain, but neighboring Mount Blue State Park offers plenty of camping and outdoor recreation opportunities.
If you're traveling from out of town to Maine, Tumbledown Mountain is about a two-hour drive from Portland International Jetport, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities. Tumbledown Mountain is free to visit and open year-round, but the best time to summit the mountain and swim in the pond is between June and October.
The best hiking trails on Tumbledown Mountain
Hiking enthusiasts will discover a number of trails to ascend Tumbledown Mountain. The main trail is the Brook Trail, considered the most moderate trail to reach Tumbledown Pond. From the trailhead, where there is a parking lot and bathroom facilities, you can head out on the 1.8-mile route. The forested path along the brook is a moderate trek as it gains elevation, but the final push to the pond is rather steep and rocky. For hikers who want more of a challenge after reaching the pond, the Brook Trail can be extended by heading out on the Tumbledown Ridge Trail, which reaches East Peak and then upward to West Peak for stunning panoramas. "This is one of my favorite hikes I have done," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The views at the top are spectacular!"
From the Brook Trail trailhead, hikers seeking a longer and less popular hike can use the Little Jackson Connector to reach the Parker Ridge Trail. This nearly 6-mile round-trip loop leads to the pond and passes unique "crooked wood," a phenomenon of curved trees, and rocky outcroppings.
Tumbledown's answer to Precipice Loop, one of Acadia's most daring trails that climbs a sheer cliff, is the Loop Trail, an intensely uphill trek to the mountain's towering peaks. Loop Trail's trailhead begins a few miles down from Brook Trail's. There is parking available, but no bathroom facilities. The nearly 6-mile trail requires some climbing experience and sturdy footwear. In fact, a section of the trail is known as the "Fat Man's Misery" since it involves rock scrambling through a natural tunnel of large boulders and ladders. Like Brook Trail, the Loop Trail connects to Tumbledown Ridge Trail to reach the summits of East and West Peak, or you can head down just over a half mile to Tumbledown Pond.
Lake adventures on and around Tumbledown Mountain
While the journey to get there can be exhausting, Tumbledown Pond's natural beauty makes the effort worthwhile. Fringed by conifer trees, the alpine pond features cold, crystal-clear water beneath the shadow of Tumbledown Mountain's peaks. The pond sits at an elevation of about 2,800 feet, so the water stays cool year-round, even in the hottest months of July and August. Hikers are free to swim in the bracing blue waters, a welcome treat after an intense hike. Then again, swimmers should be aware that the pond is fairly deep, reaching up to 22 feet. If you pack your fishing rod, you can also catch-and-release fish in the scenic lake, which is stocked with brook trout.
For more outdoor fun, visit the neighboring Mount Blue State Park, a scenic escape for hiking, camping, and lake adventures. While camping is no longer allowed at Tumbledown Mountain, Mount Blue State Park has over 130 campsites for intrepid travelers who want to stay overnight amid Maine's untouched natural beauty. The park is anchored by the large 2,150-acre Webb Lake, which boasts a sandy beach and boating adventures. Also on the shores of Webb Lake is the Kawanhee Inn, which dates to 1929. Today, the historic inn is a grand shingled retreat that captures Maine's rustic spirit, but offers plenty of modern comforts (it has welcomed royalty and diplomats). Guests can stay in rooms or suites in the main inn or book one of the private cabins overlooking the lake which feature wood-paneled walls, large stone fireplaces, and cozy furnishings. To explore another iconic Maine lake, don't miss Sebago Lake, New England's deepest lake that's a "vast summer playground" and lies just outside Portland.