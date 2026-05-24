This New York Neighborhood Was A Total Bust In The '70s — Now It's A Must-Visit Entertainment Hub For Families

Today, Coney Island's cotton-candy colors and whirring rides can seem almost immune to decline, but it wasn't always such a sprightly pocket of whimsy. Step into a time machine to see the neighborhood in the 1970s, and your first instinct might be to fear for your life. It was the decade of the final phase of the New York City fiscal crisis, and pamphlets titled "Welcome to Fear City" were handed out to visitors, warning them about going out at night. There were some neighborhoods you might not have ventured to at all, not the least of which was Coney Island. The Brooklyn neighborhood has since turned into a family-friendly, beachfront escape from the imposing concrete sprawl of downtown, but it was a long road to get there.

Coney Island was one of the faces of urban decline in the 1970s, marked by shuttered amusement parks and crime. A 1975 article in The New York Times described Coney Island as a "war zone," full of demolished buildings and structures standing empty and neglected for years. Around the end of the 1960s, the city launched a failed urban renewal program for the neighborhood, which fell through due to a lack of funding. For all its hardships, though, Coney Island made a comeback in the decades to follow, reclaiming a seaside, carnival charm that made it an iconic vacation getaway in the first place.