America's Best Wooden Roller Coasters That Blend Hair-Raising Thrills With Old-School Charm, According To Enthusiasts
There's a particular sensory excitement unique to amusement parks. The cacophony of rattling rides, shrieking patrons, and blaring music is simultaneously chaotic and nostalgic. There are over 1,000 amusement parks in the United States, and the industry has consistently grown, generating over $100 billion in the three years post-COVID-19. These beacons of joy have inspired vibrant online communities such as the National Amusement Park Historical Association, American Coaster Enthusiasts, and the subreddit r/rollercoasters, where members share their passion for the industry and add to the allure of different parks and attractions. This affection and popularity are partially due to the thrills that can only be experienced on the historic centerpieces at many amusement parks — the wooden roller coaster.
The origins of roller coasters can be traced back primarily to Russian ice slides in the 17th century. The idea of an elevated track-based ride evolved throughout Europe, but the modern conception of these rides as focal points at amusement parks was largely driven by American developments. While ride technology continues to advance, the old-school charm of wooden coasters still seems to reign supreme. From the practical contraptions of Pennsylvania's mining industry to the world-renowned early 20th-century attractions, the United States took the early ideas of a roller coaster and invented a wooden rail ride that continues to draw visitors and inspire communities today.
The American roller coaster's birthplace
While the rudimentary ice slides and European thrill rides had been recreational attractions for centuries, it wasn't until 1873 that the Mauch Chunk Railway in Pennsylvania became the first real precursor to the contemporary roller coaster. Initially operating as a coal transport line outside Allentown, the railway was later repurposed as a short passenger ride. The unparalleled views of the surrounding area, combined with the open air and relative speed, soon created an attraction that drew visitors from neighboring states like New Jersey and New York. While the Mauch Chunk eventually closed in the 1930s, its popularity led to the development of larger and faster rides in other parts of the state that are still in use today.
Leap the Dips in Altoona, Pennsylvania, has also been operating since 1902. The coaster is a designated National Historic Landmark, and despite multiple renovations over the last 40 years, the track still contains much of its original lumber. In its early days, the ride was innovative for its side-friction technology and unmatched speeds. Its historic design makes for a thrilling ride and an educational insight into the history of wooden coasters. A few decades after Leap's opening, Kennywood Park in nearby West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, got its first wooden roller coaster. This ride started running in 1921 and was known as Jack Rabbit. At the time, the ride was the first to feature a "double dip" containing a 70-foot drop. While more contemporary rides have surpassed this drop length and airtime, the ride continues to thrill visitors with its rustic feel and is highly regarded by enthusiasts for the historical context.
Pennsylvania: Where wooden roller coasters continue to thrive
As the 20th century progressed, so did the public appetite for roller coasters and their technological advancement. Pennsylvania continued contributing to this landscape, mainly through its largest amusement park — the family-friendly utopia Hersheypark. The park added numerous roller coasters throughout its tenure, but in 2000, Lightning Racer made history as the first dueling and racing roller coaster in the country. The ride was constructed by Great Coasters International (GCI), a Pennsylvania-based design and manufacturing firm that has built some of the largest wooden roller coasters across the globe. Lightning Racer is just one of GCI's contributions, but its history-making racing concept continues to make it a major attraction for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies. In 2020, the publication Amusement Today awarded the company with its Supplier of the Year Golden Ticket Award for its achievement in evolving the development of the wooden coaster.
The Golden Ticket Award (GTA) is a prestigious badge of honor in the roller coaster community, and its most recent announcement in 2024 brought the best wooden coaster award to a familiar place. Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg, Pennsylvania, has been open since 1926. Its famed Phoenix roller coaster was at one time the largest wooden coaster in the world. While its size has since been surpassed, it still continually ranks highly in the community. The legendary ride is unique as it was reconstructed in Knoebels from its original iteration as "The Rocket" in a now-defunct Texas park. It also utilizes buzz bars instead of seatbelts, adding to its already thrilling allure. From its humble beginnings to its innovative and award-winning contemporary presence, Pennsylvania's wooden roller coaster industry is something to behold.
Coney Island Innovations
While Pennsylvania may be the birthplace of the American roller coaster, New York City's largest amusement park, Coney Island in Brooklyn, rivals it in terms of historical significance. After Mauch Chunk, one of the earliest roller coaster designs debuted at Coney Island. The Switchback Railway opened in 1884 and was an immediate attraction, making hundreds of dollars per day at a nickel a ride. There were multiple coasters constructed at Coney Island over the next few decades, making the park the first profitable amusement park, and pushing engineering boundaries with the first lift-hill and full circuit coasters. These rides established Coney Island as a thrilling destination, but in 1927, The Cyclone brought the park into an entirely new realm.
The Cyclone is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a recognized landmark by New York City and American Coaster Enthusiasts. It reaches speeds of up to 60 mph, and was referred to as being "more thrilling than flying" by early aviation pioneer Charles Lindbergh, according to ACE. The Cyclone remains one of the steepest coasters in the world, and its elevation variances create an exhilarating experience, all with the backdrop of the largest city in America. Its historical significance, combined with its enduringly adventurous track, is a perfect example of what makes wooden coasters such a unique experience, and a stalwart among the pioneering rides of the northeast United States.
From old-school charm to world's number 1 coaster at Lake Compounce
America's oldest amusement park opened in Bristol, Connecticut, in 1846. Lake Compounce began as a "picnic park," and gradually expanded with various forms of entertainment, eventually including the legendary wooden roller coaster, The Wildcat, in 1927. The ride rivaled its early 20th-century contemporaries in terms of size and layout, and was Compounce's primary attraction for decades. It remains a major landmark recognized by American Coaster Enthusiasts and an exciting ride to experience the old-school feeling of a primitive wooden coaster. It's since been surpassed in popularity and quality by Compounce's main attraction — Boulder Dash.
At 4,725 feet in length, Boulder Dash is nearly double the size of Wildcat. Its track winds through a wooded hillside of the park and reaches speeds of more than 60 mph. The original construction was completed in 2000, but has had some refurbishment in recent years to maximize airtime, manicure the wooded surroundings, and enhance the overall experience of the ride. Amusement Today has voted Boulder Dash as the number one wooden roller coaster in the world five times, and it continually ranks highly among enthusiasts. Boulder Dash is a prime example of a modern wooden coaster that retains an old-school feel while pushing boundaries with technology.
Six Flags and the largest drops in wooden roller coasters
American coasters owe much to the older rides and parks that kicked off the industry, but the early 21st century marks a sizable shift in scale for wooden coasters. This is perhaps most notable in some of Six Flags' locations, especially Great America in Lake County, Illinois, and Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey.
Great America is home to the fastest wooden roller coaster in the world — Goliath. This behemoth opened to the public in 2014 and quickly became a popular destination for coaster fans. Its 180-foot drop allows cars to reach speeds up to 72 mph, and embodies the hair-raising spirit of roller coasters. El Toro may technically be the smaller coaster of the two, but its drop is still 176 feet, and the ride maxes out at 70 mph, so the difference is marginal in those categories. Its name is Spanish for "the bull," owing to its feel of a bucking bovine. El Toro has topped favorites lists since its inception, and was most recently voted the number one by USA Today in 2022. Both of these coasters were designed and constructed with 21st-century modern engineering techniques, helping them to move more like their metal counterparts, but maintaining the classic feel of a woodie.
The longest wooden roller coasters in the world border each other in the Midwest
Roller coaster communities have spirited debates on ranking the best wooden roller coasters in the world. While the opinions of community members are subjective, there are specific statistics that are not up for debate. The Six Flags' behemoths may take the highest place for drop and speed, but the records for length belong to two-storied coasters in Ohio and Indiana, respectively.
The Beast at Kings Island in Ohio is almost 7,400 feet long. Even though it's considerably older than some of its peers (constructed in 1979), it still rivals them in virtually all statistics. Top speeds reach up to 65 mph, and the ride's duration lasts over four minutes. The Beast broke world records during its early years, but still ranks highly, including third place in the 2024 Golden Ticket Awards from Amusement Today.
The Voyage at Holiday World in Indiana may be slightly shorter at 6,442 feet, but it tops out at just over 67 mph, and comes close to rivaling Goliath and El Toro in height at 163 feet. It holds the record for the most underground time as it travels through its five tunnels. It's been called the best wooden roller coaster by TIME Magazine, and is a regular contender in annual awards races. The Beast and The Voyage are major drivers in the popularity of Kings Island and Holiday World, which both see millions of visitors per year.
From the mountains to the sea: The best wooden roller coasters in the south
While the southern United States may not have the amusement park history that the north does, the south's more modern parks still contain rides worth traveling for. Dollywood consistently ranks as one of the best amusement parks in America and received the Golden Ticket Award in 2023. Its location in the Smoky Mountains made it a prime destination for a sawmill at Thunderhead Gap, which is now the site of its largest roller coaster. This ride opened in 2004 and boasts 3,230 feet of track through the woods of the former mill. Its 100-foot drop and 55 mph peak speed make it a thrilling ride through pristine terrain, and add to the attraction of the overall park.
On the other side of the spectrum from the high country of Dollywood is the low country of the Gulf, where a bustling waterfront boardwalk in Kemah, Texas, contains a wooden coaster with the most track crossovers on a single ride— The Boardwalk Bullet. This ride towers 96 feet over Galveston Bay, and whips riders across 3,236 feet of track at over 50 mph. Both of these rides offer incredible views of southern scenery while competing with the thrills of their peers in other parts of the country.
Missouri is one of the best kept secrets for theme parks and wooden coasters
Branson, Missouri's Silver Dollar City was ranked as the best theme park two years in a row by USA Today readers, and is also home to Outlaw Run— one of the top wooden roller coasters in height, speed, and angle of descent. Before opening in 2013, the ride was known for its enormous building budget of $10 million. Its signature double-barrel roll is the first and only of its kind on a wooden roller coaster, and combined with its thrilling 68 mph peak speed, makes it one of the most exhilarating rides in the world.
The state is also home to Six Flags St. Louis' "The Boss," another highly ranked wooden coaster. The Boss is unique in its topographical construction. The ride actually rises and drops in accordance with the ground it's built on, while still incorporating an epic 150-foot drop and reaching speeds of 66 mph. While other coasters may be faster or taller than Outlaw Run or The Boss, Missouri is unique in that it has two notorious woodies in such close proximity.
Wooden coasters of the wild west
Many of the amusement parks, and especially the wooden roller coasters outside of the northeast, are newer builds. Lagoon, however, in Farmington, Utah, first opened in 1886. In 1921, the park added the aptly named "Roller Coaster," which quickly became a local claim to fame. The ride shares a designer with some of Coney Island's early innovations, and remains a marvel of a coaster for the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. Its lengthier tenure makes it more of a historical attraction compared to its thrilling peers in other parks, but riders still reach speeds up to 45 mph while enjoying mountain scenery with the charm of a century-old woodie.
For a taste of the aforementioned newer builds, a trip further north into the Rockies to Silverwood Park in Athol, Idaho, will suffice. The park is home to Tremors, a 1999-built wooden roller coaster complete with four underground tunnels and a 103-foot drop. Tremors previously held the record for the most times underground until it was surpassed by The Voyage. These two rides offer alternate sides of the history versus thrills spectrum, and are two of the best highlights in terms of wooden roller coasters in the Rocky Mountain region.
The oldest and largest wooden coasters on the west coast
California's 82 amusement parks make it the third-largest park economy in the country. The cultural reference point for their amusement parks may be Santa Monica Pier, a thrilling California paradise, but there's a lesser-known boardwalk in the northern part of the state with the oldest roller coaster on the West Coast. The Giant Dipper in Santa Cruz, California, was constructed in 1924 and was immediately a huge hit. It's since welcomed 68 million riders and been featured in numerous movies, TV shows, and commercials. The ride tops out at a modest 55 mph, but offers stellar ocean views and a slice of history within its half-mile of track.
Knotts Berry Farm, in the greater Los Angeles area, contains California's other must-see wooden roller coaster. Ghostrider opened in 1998 and began accruing attention from the wooden roller coaster community. A full track replacement in 2015 added to the smoothness of its modern feel while maintaining its wooden integrity. It's the tallest wooden coaster on the West Coast and was ranked ninth on the 2023 Golden Ticket Award list of best wooden roller coasters.
Methodology
For this compilation of America's best wooden roller coasters, we relied heavily on the aforementioned National Amusement Park Association, American Coaster Enthusiasts, and subreddit r/rollercoasters. The mix of subjectivity and objectivity provided by members of these groups allowed for a deep dive across regions of the country. In addition to these facts and expert opinions, the amusement parks mentioned all provide copious information on their rides' histories and specifications.
Additionally, as a Connecticut native who grew up riding the previously discussed Boulder Dash, and a current Brooklyn resident who's experienced the beauty of the Cyclone, I have a deep appreciation for the art of the wooden roller coaster. The criteria evaluated across these institutions include the historical significance and popularity of each coaster (charm), along with their adrenaline-inducing speeds and G-force (hair-raising thrills).